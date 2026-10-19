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Christiane Amanpour speaks onstage during the 2025 CPJ International Press Freedom Awards at The Glasshouse on Nov. 20, 2025, in New York City.
Christiane Amanpour speaks onstage during the 2025 CPJ International Press Freedom Awards at The Glasshouse on Nov. 20, 2025, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

43-Year CNN Veteran Announces Her Departure Weeks After Paramount Takes Over Network

 By Randy DeSoto  October 19, 2026 at 2:25pm
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Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international anchor, confirmed reports on Monday that she will be leaving the network next June.

The move comes just weeks after Paramount Skydance finalized its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, which is the parent company of CNN, NBC News reported.

“After thinking carefully for several months and experiencing a few sleepless nights, as you can imagine, I’ve decided to separate from CNN, my partner for 43 fantastic years, longer than many marriages,” Amanpour said.

She joined the network a few years after CNN launched in 1980.

“So this daily show on CNN and PBS will come to an end at the end of this year, but CNN and I have worked out a smooth transition while I continue doing ‘Amanpour’ once a week through to June,” she added.

“Now you know I’ve always been fiercely independent, and I will continue to be that for you for as long as I am here, and beyond,” Amanpour pledged.

She concluded, “That’s especially important today as we face unprecedented pressures from all sides — political, financial, and also from the rising dangers in the field.”

Many on the left, like Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, opposed the Paramount merger with Warner, fearing the impact it might have on CNN’s newsroom, which has been reliably liberal.

David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount, is a friend of President Donald Trump’s and has attended events at the White House, but he has downplayed the relationship, saying they are not “especially close,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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“We have a good relationship with this administration. We also had a good relationship with the Biden administration,” Ellison told reporters earlier this month, also noting he has a “good relationship with Gov. Gavin Newsom.”

“It’s important to talk to everyone on both sides of the aisle,” Ellison said. “We don’t want to politicize.”

Will Chamberlain of the Edmund Burke Foundation argued in an April opinion piece after Paramount’s shareholders approved the company’s merger plans with Warner that under Ellison’s ownership, CBS News — a subsidiary of Paramount — has appeared to tack back toward the center.

Do you think Christiane Amanpour's departure will impact CNN's credibility?

“He bought news site The Free Press and installed its founder — anti-woke, classical liberal Bari Weiss — as CBS’s editor-in-chief,” Chamberlain noted.

“The change was obvious right away,” he continued. “Weiss refused to allow a story about President Trump’s deportation policy to run without proper context. Then, at a time when most mainstream outlets were scoffing at the administration’s war on health care fraud, CBS sent a reporter to pound the pavement and discover the true extent of these scams.”

Chamberlain concluded, “Mainstream media outlets that cultivate genuine intellectual diversity and follow stories wherever they lead seemed like an impossible dream just a few years ago. Thanks to Ellison, they’re closer than ever to becoming a reality.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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