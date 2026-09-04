43-Year-Old College Freshman with Extensive Criminal Past Arrested for Alleged Dorm Sexual Assault

Should a middle-aged man reside in a college dorm alongside freshmen who left high school three months ago? What if that man spent 14 years in state prison after committing a violent crime?

Any sane person, of course, would say no. Alas, in modern woke California, sanity is in abeyance.

According to the Lost Coast Outpost of Humboldt County, California, on Monday police arrested 43-year-old Delos Anthony Charles Moore for allegedly committing a sexual assault at Cal Poly Humboldt’s dorms, where he resided.

Then, Moore ignored a court order and returned to the dorms, where police arrested him again.

Apparently, someone at Cal Poly Humboldt deemed this predictable sequence of events unlikely. How else can one explain the decision to house a felon in a college dorm?

In 2007, Moore and two accomplices robbed a cigarette and a water store in Gardena, California. The trio of thugs tied up the tobacco store owner and punched him in the face when he tried to escape.

For that crime, Moore received two years in prison. The crime’s gang-related element, however, led to a sentencing enhancement of 10 additional years.

Should someone at Cal Poly Humboldt lose their job? Yes No

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🚨SICKENING🚨 An ex-convict who enrolled at a California college and was living in the dorms was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, then again for allegedly returning to campus in violation of a court order. 43-year-old Delos Anthony Charles Moore was arrested twice in… pic.twitter.com/zImWd7Qza8 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 4, 2026

(Notably, in 2023, a grand jury indicted one of Moore’s 2007 accomplices on two counts of murder and other felonies stemming from a 2021-2022 shooting spree.)

In prison, Moore’s ghastly behavior continued. Possession of drugs and a knife resulted in an addition of five years to his sentence.

Meanwhile, things finally began to take a positive turn. For instance, while incarcerated, Moore received an associate’s degree in sociology from Lake Tahoe Community College. There, he earned a scholarship that allowed him to study forestry at Cal Poly Humboldt.

Moreover, since his early release from prison in 2021, Moore had worked as a production assistant on some commercials and TV series.

In other words, Moore had shown serious signs of turning his life around.

Good for him. But he still had no business living in a college dorm.

To make matters worse, Moore had only just begun taking classes at the university this fall.

This is one of those rare cases in which the suspect’s guilt or innocence has little bearing on the main issue.

In fact, let us follow our great Western legal tradition and assume Moore’s innocence. The indictment against Cal Poly Humboldt remains powerful either way.

For a moment, forget about convicted felons. Most readers, I suspect, would argue against housing even a middle-aged pastor or priest with college freshmen. Something about the arrangement very properly offends our sensibilities.

Wokeness, on the other hand, demands that its adherents suspend those sensibilities for the sake of inverting truths. To the woke mind, for instance, an 18-year-old woman does not require as much consideration or protection under the law as does a convicted felon, a repeat offender, a man posing as a woman, an illegal alien, or any other recipient of leftists’ misplaced beneficence.

If Moore served his time, changed his ways, and earned the right to study forestry, then let him study it. Under no circumstances, however, should he have access to freshmen dorms, let alone residency in them.

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