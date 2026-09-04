Share
Commentary

43-Year-Old College Freshman with Extensive Criminal Past Arrested for Alleged Dorm Sexual Assault

 By Michael Schwarz  September 4, 2026 at 9:27am
Share

Should a middle-aged man reside in a college dorm alongside freshmen who left high school three months ago? What if that man spent 14 years in state prison after committing a violent crime?

Any sane person, of course, would say no. Alas, in modern woke California, sanity is in abeyance.

According to the Lost Coast Outpost of Humboldt County, California, on Monday police arrested 43-year-old Delos Anthony Charles Moore for allegedly committing a sexual assault at Cal Poly Humboldt’s dorms, where he resided.

Then, Moore ignored a court order and returned to the dorms, where police arrested him again.

Apparently, someone at Cal Poly Humboldt deemed this predictable sequence of events unlikely. How else can one explain the decision to house a felon in a college dorm?

In 2007, Moore and two accomplices robbed a cigarette and a water store in Gardena, California. The trio of thugs tied up the tobacco store owner and punched him in the face when he tried to escape.

For that crime, Moore received two years in prison. The crime’s gang-related element, however, led to a sentencing enhancement of 10 additional years.

Should someone at Cal Poly Humboldt lose their job?

(Notably, in 2023, a grand jury indicted one of Moore’s 2007 accomplices on two counts of murder and other felonies stemming from a 2021-2022 shooting spree.)

In prison, Moore’s ghastly behavior continued. Possession of drugs and a knife resulted in an addition of five years to his sentence.

Meanwhile, things finally began to take a positive turn. For instance, while incarcerated, Moore received an associate’s degree in sociology from Lake Tahoe Community College. There, he earned a scholarship that allowed him to study forestry at Cal Poly Humboldt.

Related:
Professor Who Flagged Jason Arday Cambridge Cheating Scandal Suspended: 'They Will Almost Certainly Fire Me'

Moreover, since his early release from prison in 2021, Moore had worked as a production assistant on some commercials and TV series.

In other words, Moore had shown serious signs of turning his life around.

Good for him. But he still had no business living in a college dorm.

To make matters worse, Moore had only just begun taking classes at the university this fall.

This is one of those rare cases in which the suspect’s guilt or innocence has little bearing on the main issue.

In fact, let us follow our great Western legal tradition and assume Moore’s innocence. The indictment against Cal Poly Humboldt remains powerful either way.

For a moment, forget about convicted felons. Most readers, I suspect, would argue against housing even a middle-aged pastor or priest with college freshmen. Something about the arrangement very properly offends our sensibilities.

Wokeness, on the other hand, demands that its adherents suspend those sensibilities for the sake of inverting truths. To the woke mind, for instance, an 18-year-old woman does not require as much consideration or protection under the law as does a convicted felon, a repeat offender, a man posing as a woman, an illegal alien, or any other recipient of leftists’ misplaced beneficence.

If Moore served his time, changed his ways, and earned the right to study forestry, then let him study it. Under no circumstances, however, should he have access to freshmen dorms, let alone residency in them.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




43-Year-Old College Freshman with Extensive Criminal Past Arrested for Alleged Dorm Sexual Assault
3-Time Pro-Bowl Running Back Josh Jacobs Is Facing Criminal Charges
Jerry Sandusky Accuser to Recant Testimony in Court
Candace Cameron Bure Tears Up on Air Over Constant Criticism, But God Provided a Literally Perfect Smile Through the Pain
Man Whose Daughter Was Killed by Illegal Alien Joins ICE in Key Role
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation