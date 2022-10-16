Parler Share
44-Year-Old Teacher Suddenly Collapses, Dies in Front of Students - Friends and Family Totally Shocked

 By Jack Davis  October 16, 2022 at 12:11pm
An Italian woman teaching in Verona, Italy, dropped dead in her classroom on last week — and her family and friends are stunned.

According to EuroWeekly, an English-language newspaper in Spain, Giovanna Fabrica was 44 when she collapsed Monday.

Fabrica, who was a native of Sicily, taught at the Ederle State Comprehensive Institute of Villa Bartolomea, the report said, citing the Italian newspaper Fanboy.it.

The school said she had no known health issues.

The report said that Fabrica rose from her desk, and was heading to the door of the classroom when she collapsed and fell to the floor.

The report said students tried to call for help.

Although another teacher and later first responders tried to help the teacher, they were unable to save her, the report said.

A helicopter was flown in as a way to get Fabrica to a hospital, but she was declared dead at the school, the report said.

Fabrica’s husband arrived in her classroom, but not until after Fabica had died, according to the Italian-language website Bigodino.it, as translated by Google.

Fabrica was not known to have any illnesses, the report said.

“Your smile faded too soon in the place you loved most. We hug you tightly on your last trip  so that you are not afraid,” the school posted in a statement on social media, the report said.

“Giovanna was a sunny, serene, very sweet woman. She deeply loved her work as a teacher and the little ones,” Maria Grazia Brandara, Mayor of Naro, where Fabrica’s funeral will be held, said in a statement.

“Her disappearance leaves you astonished. Another daughter of this land who had to leave, this time, however, never to return. May the Earth be light to her,”  the statement said.

According to the EuroWeekly News report, the headmaster, whose name was not given, summed up the feelings of the community.

“We are all shocked and still can’t believe it,” the headmaster said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation