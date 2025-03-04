45 Democratic Senators Show Their True Colors, Betray America's Women and Girls with Inexplicable Vote

The vast majority of Americans do not want men playing against women in sports, but the vast majority of Senate Democrats apparently do.

The lawmakers opposed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act on Monday in a party-line vote of 51 to 45, thereby filibustering against the effort and depriving it of the 60 votes needed to advance, according to NBC News.

Those 45 Democrats apparently disagree with prohibiting “school athletic programs from allowing individuals whose biological sex at birth was male to participate in programs that are for women or girls,” according to a summary of the legislation.

Specifically the bill would have provided that “it is a violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 for federally funded education programs or activities to operate, sponsor, or facilitate athletic programs or activities that allow individuals of the male sex to participate in programs or activities that are designated for women or girls.”

Most Americans agree with that position.

One recent poll from The New York Times and Ipsos found that an overwhelming 79 percent of respondents think that men “should not” compete in women’s sports.

That’s a substantial increase from a similar poll from The Center Square taken two years ago, showing that 67 percent of American voters did not want men in women’s sports.

But it wasn’t just blue-state Democrats who voted to kill the proposal.

The party-line vote included purple-state Democrats, like Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, and Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, throwing in to keep men who believe they are women in female sports leagues.

Gallego claimed that Democrats with otherwise solid messaging shouldn’t worry about voting against the measure.

“Look, if you’re running and you don’t have any other identity and you’re not known for fighting for people to have a decent living, to buy a home, to be able to bring the American dream to their families, these outside fringe issues are what is going to bring you down,” Gallego said, according to NBC News.

“I’m not worried about that, because I communicate with my fellow Arizonans every day that I’m fighting for them to make sure that they get to live the American dream no matter what.”

This vote was in clear defiance of biological reality.

Just because a man claims to be a woman, or vice versa, does not mean he has an alienable right to compete in sports against actual women, or more broadly to force society to conform to his fantasies.

In many cases, when men compete against women in certain sports, their much larger build and higher strength poses significant safety risks to those women.

This vote was also in defiance of political reality.

Americans are clearly growing tired of gender ideology.

Although having men in women’s sports is just one extreme manifestation of that ideology, the momentum is currently against the alphabet mafia in our public life.

To the extent that Democrats keep siding with such delusions, then the momentum will be against them, as well.

