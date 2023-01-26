46-Year-Old Father of 3 Falls to His Death from NYC Rooftop Bar

Dale Cheney, 46, fell to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

It was around 6:30 p.m. when the investment firm founder allegedly jumped from Bar 54, which is located in a hotel high above Times Square.

Police pronounced Cheney dead on the street below, according to the New York Post.

Two witnesses at the bar informed police that Cheney had jumped, not fallen accidentally.

His death is being investigated as a suicide, the New York Police Department said.

Cheney was a father of three.

According to the Post, he and his wife Lauren had filed for divorce on Tuesday, the day before his death.

The two had apparently dealt with domestic issues in the past.

The Post reported that police were called to Cheney’s home twice in 2008 over disputes he was having with his wife.

His LinkedIn account describes him as a Harvard graduate and the founder of T-street Capital, an investment company.

Cheney was not the first to fall from the rooftop bar.

Elizabeth Gaglewski, an aspiring model, jumped to her death from Bar 54 in October.

Bar staff intervened as the 26-year-old stood on a ledge but were unable to stop Gaglewski from jumping and hitting a balcony below, the Post reported.

Tom Blundell, general manager of the Hyatt Centric Times Square hotel, said in a statement that “as a result of this tragic incident, we will keep the door to the bar’s outdoor space locked at all times.”

“We are truly heartbroken at the situation that occurred this evening outside our rooftop bar, and we are keeping the victim’s family and friends in our thoughts and hearts,” Blundell said.

“We are working closely with local authorities. The safety and well being of all our colleagues, hotel guests and Bar 54 guests remains a top priority.”

