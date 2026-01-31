47 Christian and Conservative Groups Band Together for Major Effort to End Gay 'Marriage'

A coalition of conservative figures and organizations are advocating for challenging the 2015 Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges.

The Daily Signal reported that the campaign, “Greater Than,” carries the message that above the desires of homosexuals for “marriage,” children must come first.

In Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruled that under the 14th Amendment, every state must license a marriage between same-sex couples if the marriage was lawfully licensed in another state.

Daily Signal Senior Editor Tyler O’Neil posted the campaign message from the coalition to social media platform X on Wednesday. In O’Neil’s article for the outlet, he noted that several organizations are involved, including the groups that make up its core: American Family Association, the Colson Center, the Family Research Council, Focus on the Family, and Them Before Us.

Live Action, Catholic Vote, Citizens for Renewing America, the Pro-Family Legislative Network, Family Watch International, and more are involved, along with numerous state organizations.

Per The Daily Signal, Them Before Us President campaign spokeswoman Katy Faust commented, “Since the redefinition of marriage a decade ago, we’ve seen the consequences: parenthood treated as replaceable, and children deprived of the unique love and guidance only a mother and father can provide.”

“Ten years of Obergefell have shown us, loud and clear, that children deserve better and that they are Greater Than adult desires — and it’s time we make a change.”

The video includes statements from figures like Daily Wire host Michael Knowles, who told viewers, “We’re prioritizing the fantasies of adults, no matter how earnestly those fantasies are felt, over the real needs and real good of children.”

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins added, “It’s a mother and a father that bring forth children into the world, and that’s by design, because those children need a mother and a father.”

This is an important battle and one that possibly will not be fought under more favorable circumstances.

The Supreme Court made a landmark reversal of Roe v. Wade, effectively sending abortion back to the states in 2022, a major development in the fight to protect the lives of millions of children.

The left often blasts the pro-life movement in accusing it of abandoning children after they leave the womb.

This new mission proves otherwise.

By speaking out, this coalition is standing up for children — not just protecting them from death, but protecting them at home.

The evidence points to children needing mothers and fathers. A 2013 study cited by the Daily Citizen found “strong evidence that father absence negatively affects children’s social-emotional” development after the authors reviewed 47 different studies.

The Daily Citizen also included a report on marriage, concluding that children who live with their married parents have longer lives, perform better at school, are more likely to graduate high school and go to college, and are less likely to be impoverished, get in legal trouble, drink or do drugs, act violently or become sexually active, or become victims of violence sexually or physically.

Children are the future — and if we want a more secure, healthier future for this country, it comes down to this.

