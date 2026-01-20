48 Hours After Taking Over Virginia, Dems Were Cutting Prison Sentences, Gutting Hand Ballot Recounts, Banning Gas Mowers, and So Much More

Less than 48 hours after Democrat Abigail Spanberger was sworn in as Virginia governor on Saturday, her leftist comrades pushed a slew of new laws aimed at raising taxes, enabling stolen elections, and elevating the welfare of illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens.

If all the proposed legislation pass, Virginia will devolve into a crime-infested, overtaxed cesspool riddled with criminals and illegal aliens. But perhaps that’s the precisely Democrats’ goal.

Among the most chilling proposals was reducing the criminal penalties for robbery. What better way to embolden more theft?

Virginia Democrats introduce bill weakening punishment and sentencing rules for degrees of robbery in Virginia pic.twitter.com/BhMoe5Ng27 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Democrats also want to enable election fraud by making it illegal to hand-count ballots.

Election FRAUD Virginia Democrats introduce bill PROHIBITING counting machine-readable ballots to be counted by hand. pic.twitter.com/6NvUIpIBxl — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Another bizarre bill Democrats introduced was to ban gas-powered leaf blowers.

This isn’t surprising, since the left opposes cleanliness and order.

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to ban gas-powered leaf blowers and impose fines pic.twitter.com/IhTEGZi62t — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Virginia Democrats are encouraging more mass illegal immigration by guaranteeing free education for illegal aliens.

Virginia Democrat @Lopez4VA introduces bill guaranteeing illegal alien children free education in Virginia Lopez has admitted he has may extended family members in 🇺🇸 under TPS status pic.twitter.com/unZjc4skkI — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

To further subvert the safety of American citizens, Democrats want to ban the arrest of illegal aliens at courthouses.

Virginia Democrats try to BAN the civil arrest of illegals aliens in courthouses attending another case or duty “Provides that a party who is required to attend any court of the Commonwealth, or such party’s family or household member or person attending the court with such… pic.twitter.com/2fwmLouxOp — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

In another slap in the face to hardworking taxpayers — more than 83 percent of whom shop on Amazon — Virginia Democrats introduced a 4.3 percent sales tax on Amazon deliveries, as well as on FedEx, UPS, and Uber Eats deliveries.

It’s not surprising that Democrats want to impose higher taxes. How else will they be able to pay for all the freebies they’re handing out to illegal aliens?

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to ADD NEW TAX on each and every retail delivery (think Amazon, Uber Eats, FedEx, UPS, flowers, etc) in Northern Virginia pic.twitter.com/KvLiqEKq1O — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Conservative commentator Greg Price compiled an exhaustive list of all the bills Democrats introduced as soon as Abigail Spanberger took office.

Democrats now control the legislature and Governor’s office in Virginia. Here are just a few of the bills they’ve introduced – New 4.3% sales tax on Uber Eats, Amazon, etc deliveries.

– New sales tax on admissions to a wide variety of businesses.

– Create two new higher tax… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2026

At this point, it’s almost a foregone conclusion these anti-American, pro-crime, pro-illegal immigration bills will pass, since Virginia Democrats control both legislative chambers and the governorship, giving them a trifecta.

Sadly, the losers in this tragic farce will be Virginia residents, especially the hardworking taxpayers who are forced to fund this rogue, left-wing state.

