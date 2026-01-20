Share
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger grins as she signs executive orders shortly after being sworn in as governor at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Virginia, on Jan. 17, 2026.
48 Hours After Taking Over Virginia, Dems Were Cutting Prison Sentences, Gutting Hand Ballot Recounts, Banning Gas Mowers, and So Much More

 By Samantha Chang  January 20, 2026 at 8:00am
Less than 48 hours after Democrat Abigail Spanberger was sworn in as Virginia governor on Saturday, her leftist comrades pushed a slew of new laws aimed at raising taxes, enabling stolen elections, and elevating the welfare of illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens.

If all the proposed legislation pass, Virginia will devolve into a crime-infested, overtaxed cesspool riddled with criminals and illegal aliens. But perhaps that’s the precisely Democrats’ goal.

Among the most chilling proposals was reducing the criminal penalties for robbery. What better way to embolden more theft?

Democrats also want to enable election fraud by making it illegal to hand-count ballots.

Another bizarre bill Democrats introduced was to ban gas-powered leaf blowers.

This isn’t surprising, since the left opposes cleanliness and order.

Virginia Democrats are encouraging more mass illegal immigration by guaranteeing free education for illegal aliens.

To further subvert the safety of American citizens, Democrats want to ban the arrest of illegal aliens at courthouses.

In another slap in the face to hardworking taxpayers — more than 83 percent of whom shop on Amazon — Virginia Democrats introduced a 4.3 percent sales tax on Amazon deliveries, as well as on FedEx, UPS, and Uber Eats deliveries.

It’s not surprising that Democrats want to impose higher taxes. How else will they be able to pay for all the freebies they’re handing out to illegal aliens?

Conservative commentator Greg Price compiled an exhaustive list of all the bills Democrats introduced as soon as Abigail Spanberger took office.

At this point, it’s almost a foregone conclusion these anti-American, pro-crime, pro-illegal immigration bills will pass, since Virginia Democrats control both legislative chambers and the governorship, giving them a trifecta.

Sadly, the losers in this tragic farce will be Virginia residents, especially the hardworking taxpayers who are forced to fund this rogue, left-wing state.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
