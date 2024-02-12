49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Explains His Overtime Coin Toss Decision as He Receives Mountain of Criticism

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has an explanation for one of the most questionable decisions of his team’s 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

When the game entered overtime, the coach opted to receive the ball first after the 49ers won the coin toss that allowed them the choice.

The postseason overtime rule changed in 2022.

Previously, the second team to get the ball wouldn’t be given a possession if the first team scored a touchdown.

Under the new rule, it would get the ball no matter what. That gives the team that gets the ball second a strategic advantage — one that the 49ers did not take.

Shanahan was asked about his decision during his postgame news conference.

“We wanted the ball third,” the coach said.

“If both teams matched and scored, we wanted to be the ones who had the chance to go win,” he said.

“We went through all the analytics,” Shanahan said.

Kyle Shanahan detailed why the 49ers took the ball after winning the coin toss in overtime. “We wanted the ball third. If both teams matched and scored, we wanted to be the ones who had the chance to go win.” pic.twitter.com/MyuRRpGvTA — KNBR (@KNBR) February 12, 2024

The 49ers were limited to a field goal on their first possession of overtime.

The Kansas City Chiefs went on to score a touchdown on their first OT drive to win the game.

THE CHIEFS ARE BACK-TO-BACK SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/ZzfhTyUXg9 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

Shanahan’s decision was hotly criticized by football analysts and fans.

Kyle Shanahan did exactly what college football fans know NOT to do in overtime under these types of rules, and it was their downfall. — Nico (@elitetakes_) February 12, 2024

.@danorlovsky7 believes Kyle Shanahan’s decision to take the ball first in OT was “a major component to why [the 49ers] lose the football game.” pic.twitter.com/i31WHFS9z7 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 12, 2024

Kyle Shanahan taking criticism for taking the ball with the new playoff OT rules. He should. It was an indefensible strategic call, made worse by the fact it wasn’t communicated well with the rank and file, and it probably lost them the Super Bowl. Aside from that, no big deal… — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) February 12, 2024

Kyle Shanahan’s brain before the OT coin toss pic.twitter.com/uGwbggZm7q — Temu Salami (@Ferd_Turgeson) February 12, 2024

The fact that Kyle Shanahan said he spoke with his analytics team before the game and decided if it went to overtime they would take the ball first tells me he needs a new analytics team — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) February 12, 2024

Many pointed out that possessing the ball second would have given the 49ers a drive in which they knew precisely what was required to either continue or win the game.

For example, they would have known what to do on fourth down on their drive.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.