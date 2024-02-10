49ers Stars Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa Infuriated After Hotel Fire Alarm Incident - 'No Way It's Random'

Echoes of conspiracy were jostling with the sound of a fire alarm Thursday as a false alarm took place at the Henderson, Nevada, hotel where the San Francisco 49ers are staying before the Super Bowl.

The alarm began blaring just after 6 a.m., according to ESPN.

“As soon as the fire alarm went off, I just laughed. I’m like ‘Of course this would happen.’ It’s part of it. Is it random? No, I think there’s no way it’s random. It’s just more wood thrown onto the fire,” San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey said, according to Sports Illustrated.

18 mins but who’s counting lmao https://t.co/4sksZ7XomM — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) February 8, 2024

Defensive end Nick Bosa said an accidental malfunction was unlikely, and noted that the 49ers have dealt with unwelcome noise on the road before, according to ESPN.

“I’m sure somebody did it,” Bosa said.

“It kind of reminded me of Philly when they had this construction going on outside. It was early in the morning and they were like demolishing a bridge right outside of our hotel. We haven’t had the best luck. But no excuses,” he said.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle said the alarm was unwelcome, even though it cost him about seven minutes of sleep. He said that based on an informal team survey of attitudes, McCaffrey and Bosa were the least tolerant of the interruption.

Will the 49ers beat the Chiefs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 73% (16 Votes) No: 27% (6 Votes)

“It had to be them,” Kittle said. “You don’t want to wake the sleeping bear. But Christian was not happy too.”

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel said,“A fire alarm going off at six in the morning? For what? I didn’t understand that,” according to the Athletic. “That s*** kind of pissed me off. I’m not lying.”

Lisa McCaffrey, Christian McCaffrey’s mother, said on the “Your Mom” podcast on Thursday that the alarm was pulled “100 percent” on purpose, according to Fox News.

“Because there was no emergency. Supposedly,” she said.

McCaffrey said that the hotel was on lockdown, which to her mind excluded a fan, but she said it could have been an “employee from Kansas City.”

Bosa shares what went down with the hotel fire alarm early this morning 😅 pic.twitter.com/evzvkenZDK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 9, 2024

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said the coaches were in the basement and did not hear the alarm.

“But by the time I saw the players at seven and asked them how their night was, they all were complaining about the fire alarm and all having to go outside and everything,” he told Fox News.

“I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until I met them, and they showed me the video. So, I think it was a pain for them. No one wants to get up at six and have to go outside when we don’t have meetings until eight, but it is what it is,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.