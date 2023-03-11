Parler Share
News
Wells Fargo told customers Friday that a computer glitch caused accounts to show incorrect balances and missing transactions.
Wells Fargo told customers Friday that a computer glitch caused accounts to show incorrect balances and missing transactions. (Phiromya Intawongpan / Getty Images)

4th Largest Bank's Customers Panic After Waking Up to Missing Money, Negative Balances

 By Jack Davis  March 11, 2023 at 7:35am
Parler Share

On a day when America’s banking system was rocked by a federal takeover of Silicon Valley Bank, panic also gripped customers of Wells Fargo Bank as what was described as a technology malfunction led to widespread problems with customers’ accounts.

Customers had incorrect balances — often due to direct deposits that were not recorded — and missing transactions.

Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said customers’ money is still there, even though it does not appear to be, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Dunn did not give an estimate of the number of customers affected.

Wells Fargo was “working quickly on a resolution,” he said, and the bank promised to fix the problem by Saturday morning.

Trending:
Biden Admin Slaps Women in the Face by Giving 'International Women of Courage Award' to a Man

Wells Fargo tried to alert customers with a message greeting them as they logged in to check their accounts.

“If you see incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue and we apologize. Your accounts continue to be secure and we’re working quickly on a resolution,” the message said.

The website Bankrate lists Wells Fargo as the nation’s fourth-largest bank.

Anger and panic far outstripped any other emotion from those who shared their reaction on Twitter.

Related:
Did They Know the End Was Coming? Top Silicon Valley Bank Officials Made Curious Move Weeks Before Collapse - Report

“This is deeply troubling and what it does is it erodes confidence as an investor,” Dallas-area financial advisor Derrick Kinney said, according to WFAA-TV.

“Definitely looking into different banking,” Hannah Bruton of Burleson, told the Texas news outlet. said. “As of right now, we will probably be changing that up in the next month.”

She said that because deposits did not show up, the account she and her husband share was in the red when they woke up Friday morning.

“So, it’s frustrating when it almost just gets taken away from you and you can’t do anything about it,” Bruton said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Expert Witness Fires Back After 'Squad' Member Tries to Derail Hearing with Racism Accusation
Major NBA, NHL Arena Could Lose Liquor License After Gov't Brings Legal Action Against Owner - Report
Elon Musk Throws Weight Behind 'QAnon Shaman' After Security Cam Revelation, Calls for His Immediate Release
Did They Know the End Was Coming? Top Silicon Valley Bank Officials Made Curious Move Weeks Before Collapse - Report
Trump & J6 Prison Choir Top Chart with #1 Song 'Justice for All' - Listen Here
See more...

Conversation