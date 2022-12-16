Parler Share
5 Antifa Members Charged with Terrorism After Insurrection, Takeover of Police Facility

 By Jack Davis  December 16, 2022 at 10:24am
Five people were arrested Tuesday as part of a long-running protest over plans to build a public safety training facility on the outskirts of Atlanta.

All five were charged with domestic terrorism, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI noted that criminal activity at the site has included “carjacking, various crimes against persons, destruction of property, arson, and attacks against public safety officials.”

After police made arrests they found explosive devices, road flares and gasoline at the site.

The GBI said Francis Carroll, 22, of Maine was charged with criminal trespass, domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, felony obstruction, interference with government property and possession of tools for the commission of the crime.

Nicholas Olson, 25, of Nebraska, was charged with domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, interference with government property and obstruction.  Serena Hertel, 25, of California, was charged with criminal trespass, domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, obstruction and inciting a riot. Leonardo Vioselle, 20, of Macon, Georgia, was charged with criminal trespass, domestic terrorism, and possession of tools of the crime. Arieon Robinson, 22, of Wisconsin was charged with and criminal trespass, obstruction and domestic terrorism.

The day after the arrests, the group supporting those arrested posted defiant messages on Twitter of a protest outside the jail where those arrested were held.


A report from journalist Andy Ngo on the Post Millennial noted that the site of the future facility, which they have dubbed a “cop city,” has been a target for more than a year.

“Since June 2021, antifa and other far-left extremists from across the US have descended on the location,” he wrote, adding that occupation of what antifa has dubbed an autonomous zone “has been growing since at least January, terrorizing nearby residents, law enforcement and construction workers.”

Ngo’s report said that in May, eight arrests were made after police were assaulted. He noted that the Atlanta protests are attracting antifa members from around the nation.



Last month, Richard Porter, an auto mechanic from Dallas, Georgia, had found his way to the site looking for an item to refurbish, according to WXIA-TV.

Porter stopped his vehicle, “and then these people started coming out of the woods in camouflage stuff and blocked me in.”

Attackers set fire to his truck, he said.

“Had no idea what was going on out there,” Porter said.

The proposed training facility is being built on the site of a former prison farm, according to CNN. As proposed the $90 million center, which would take up 85 acres, would include a shooting range, mock city and other facilities to support advanced public safety training.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation