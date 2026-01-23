5 Arrested in Shooting of Judge - 1 Suspect Was Due to Come Face-to-Face with Victim Days Later

Five people across two states have been arrested in connection with Sunday’s shooting of an Indiana judge and his wife.

Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, were at their Lafayette, Indiana, home Sunday when they were wounded, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush said in a statement, according to CBS News.

A recording of the call to emergency dispatchers showed that the caller reported a knock on the front door of the house.

The person outside the door reported that they had the dog of the homeowner. Then came gunfire through the door.

The judge was wounded in the arm; his wife in the hip.

Raylen Ferguson, 38, of Lexington, Kentucky; Thomas Moss, 43, of Tippecanoe County, and Blake Smith, 32, of Dayton, Indiana, were all arrested on felony charges of attempted murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as other charges related to the attack, according to NBC News.

ARRESTED: 5 people are now in custody accused of attempted murder and bribery in the shootings of Tippecanoe County Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly Meyer. Raylen Ferguson, Thomas Moss and Blake Smith face multiple charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to… pic.twitter.com/fMXNzPe1cf — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) January 23, 2026

Gang enhancements and firearm enhancements were also filed, which can extend the length of a sentence upon conviction.

Moss and Smith were labeled as “habitual offenders.”

Amanda Milsap, 45, of Lafayette, was also arrested on charges of bribery and obstruction of justice, and Zenada Greer, 61, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested on charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Moss had been scheduled to appear in Meyer’s court, according to the Louisville Journal and Courier.

5 arrested in shooting of Indiana judge and wife — and one suspect offers possible clue about motive https://t.co/QsEGlFECOw pic.twitter.com/2DxOyYKAzj — New York Post (@nypost) January 23, 2026



He had been scheduled to be tried Tuesday in Meyer’s courtroom on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation, criminal recklessness, and domestic battery, according to online court records, according to WTHR-TV.

The Journal and Courier reported that Moss had a hearing scheduled for Friday.

The Lafayette police news release did not offer a motive for the incident.

The release said the arrests came as a result of multiple agencies in several states collaborating.

Meyer has issued a statement saying he was grateful for the “support of friends, the community, court colleagues and law enforcement,” according to NBC.

“I want the community to know that I have strong faith in our judicial system. This horrific violence will not shake my belief in the importance of peacefully resolving disputes. I remain confident we have the best judicial system in the world, and I am proud to be a part of it,” he said.

