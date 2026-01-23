Share
News

5 Arrested in Shooting of Judge - 1 Suspect Was Due to Come Face-to-Face with Victim Days Later

 By Jack Davis  January 23, 2026 at 1:36pm
Share

Five people across two states have been arrested in connection with Sunday’s shooting of an Indiana judge and his wife.

Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, were at their Lafayette, Indiana, home Sunday when they were wounded, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush said in a statement, according to CBS News.

A recording of the call to emergency dispatchers showed that the caller reported a knock on the front door of the house.

The person outside the door reported that they had the dog of the homeowner. Then came gunfire through the door.

The judge was wounded in the arm; his wife in the hip.

Raylen Ferguson, 38, of Lexington, Kentucky; Thomas Moss, 43, of Tippecanoe County, and Blake Smith, 32, of Dayton, Indiana, were all arrested on felony charges of attempted murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as other charges related to the attack, according to NBC News.

Gang enhancements and firearm enhancements were also filed, which can extend the length of a sentence upon conviction.

Moss and Smith were labeled as “habitual offenders.”

Amanda Milsap, 45, of Lafayette, was also arrested on charges of bribery and obstruction of justice, and Zenada Greer, 61, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested on charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Moss had been scheduled to appear in Meyer’s court, according to the Louisville Journal and Courier.

Related:
Who the Anti-ICE Crowd Is Defending: 'Monster' Illegal Hit Third-Grade Girl with Baseball-Sized Stone


He had been scheduled to be tried Tuesday in Meyer’s courtroom on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation, criminal recklessness, and domestic battery, according to online court records, according to WTHR-TV.

The Journal and Courier reported that Moss had a hearing scheduled for Friday.

The Lafayette police news release did not offer a motive for the incident.

The release said the arrests came as a result of multiple agencies in several states collaborating.

Meyer has issued a statement saying he was grateful for the “support of friends, the community, court colleagues and law enforcement,” according to NBC.

“I want the community to know that I have strong faith in our judicial system. This horrific violence will not shake my belief in the importance of peacefully resolving disputes. I remain confident we have the best judicial system in the world, and I am proud to be a part of it,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Armed Illegal Wanted for Assault Shot By Border Patrol in Minneapolis After Attacking Officer, Riots Follow
'Destruction of... Businesses': Trump Drops Bomb on Canada Over China Trade Deal, Threatens Massive Tariff
Who the Anti-ICE Crowd Is Defending: 'Monster' Illegal Hit Third-Grade Girl with Baseball-Sized Stone
Border State AG Slammed for Giving 'Tutorial on How to Shoot Police Officers'
House Passes Law Forcing Universities to Give Pregnant Students Information on Keeping Their Children Instead of Aborting Them
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation