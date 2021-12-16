Share
News
Lifestyle

5 Children Killed in Bouncy Castle Disaster, 4 Others Injured

 By Jack Davis  December 16, 2021 at 10:56am
Share

What was supposed to be a day of play turned tragic Thursday as a gust of wind lifted a bouncy castle high in the air.

Five children fell to their deaths, while four others were injured, according to the BBC.

The accident took place in Devonport, Tasmania, along the northern coast of Australia.

“A wind gust had reportedly caused the jumping castle and inflatable balls to lift into the air,” Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine said.

“Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon,” Hine said.

Trending:
Watch: Biden's Trip to Kentucky Goes South as He's Greeted with Shouts of 'Let's Go, Brandon' and 'Pedophile'

Police said the children fell about 33 feet. Two boys and two girls were among the five children who died. The gender of the fifth victim was not released.

The children, all of whom attended Hillcrest Primary School, were between 10 and 12 years old, police said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the tragedy “unthinkably heartbreaking.”

“Young children on a fun day out … and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of the year, it just breaks your heart,” Morrison said, according to the BBC.

Although paramedics arrived soon after the accident, which took place at 10 a.m. local time, four of the children were pronounced dead at the scene and a fifth died in a local hospital.

Related:
Aussie Sports World Rocked: 2 Pro Athletes Are Hospitalized After COVID Jab - Report

Three of the four children who were hospitalized are in critical condition, the Daily Mail reported.

One parent said similar activities had been problem-free.

“You wouldn’t dream a fun activity day would end like this,” the woman, whose name was not given, said, according to the BBC. “We all feel so heartbroken for the parents involved. And feel guilty that we are also relieved our children were not injured.”

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said it was “simply inconceivable that this shocking tragedy has occurred,” according to NBC News.

An investigation into the tragedy has begun. It will be led by WorkSafe Tasmania, the agency in charge of health and safety regulations.

Bouncy castle accidents have claimed the lives of children in the past, according to the BBC.

A 2019 incident in China left two children dead and 20 injured.

A high-profile British case in 2016 in which a 7-year-old was in a bouncy castle that blew away resulted in two fairgrounds workers being charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




5 Children Killed in Bouncy Castle Disaster, 4 Others Injured
Biden Targets NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Over Vaccination Status While Touring Kentucky Damage
National Sheriffs Group Unleashes on NFL After Anti-Police Funding Is Revealed
Disturbing Video: California Paramedics Refuse to Attend to Dying Man Because of 'Some COVID Law'
Newly Released CIA Documents Reveal Lee Harvey Oswald's Suspicious Meeting Just Before JFK Assassination
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!