5 Christians Killed in Barbaric Attack on Church Bible Study

Five Christians were slaughtered last week when armed men stormed a Bible study in northwest Nigeria, the latest in a wave of brutal, targeted attacks against Christian communities in the region.

The deadly assault occurred around 3:30 p.m. last Friday at the Evangelical Church Winning All in Kampani village, located in Kaduna state’s Kajuru County, according to Christian Daily International–Morning Star News.

Victims identified by residents of the area include Victor Haruna, Dogara Jatau, Luka Yari, Jesse Dalami, and Bawu John.

Three other Christians – Samuel Aliyu, Philip Dominic, and Jacob Hussaini – were wounded in the ambush.

“This is the present predicament of most communities within Kajuru and Kachia Local Council Areas in southern part of Kaduna state,” one local resident, Happiness Daniel, told Morningstar News in a text message.

Daniel added, “We constantly live in fear every day. We can’t sleep in our homes and we can’t go to farms.”

Kajuru has been a hotbed of Islamist violence and kidnapping this year.

According to residents, Muslim Fulani bandits have abducted at least 110 Christians from Kajuru County alone in the first half of 2025.

On June 28, Fulani attackers kidnapped village head Obadiah Iguda from Bauda in the Kufana District around 1 a.m., said community leader Stephen Maikori.

“This senseless act of violence has further deepened the atmosphere of insecurity and fear among the residents of Bauda and its surrounding communities,” Maikori said.

Maikori also reported a March 12 raid in which 10 Christians were kidnapped from villages including Unguwan Yashi, Makyali, and Ungwan Mudi Doka.

That same day, Fulani militants killed a pastor and abducted 30 others.

“It’s with so much pain in my heart to intimate you about the constant attacks on our peace-loving communities by armed Muslim Fulani terrorists,” said Jonah Dodo.

Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List ranked Nigeria as one of the worst countries in the world for Christians.

Of 4,476 Christians killed for their faith globally during the latest reporting period, 3,100 — or nearly 70 percent — were in Nigeria.

Other countries where Christians face systemic persecution include North Korea, Myanmar, Sudan, Yemen, and Kyrgyzstan.

While these hotbeds for violence against Christians exist, other areas of the world are also dangerous for people worshiping Christ.

Open Doors noted, “Christians continue to be detained without trial, arrested, sentenced and imprisoned for following Jesus. In India alone, 1,629 Christians were detained without trial and another 547 were sentenced to prison.

The group added, “Believers were incarcerated for their faith in Eritrea, Bangladesh, Iran amongst others.”

