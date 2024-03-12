The 5 Most Damning Joe Biden Quotes from the Hur Interview - How Is This Not Senility?

How Joe Biden is still president after his interview with special counsel Robert Hur is nothing short of baffling.

Not only did Hur’s damning report highlight Biden’s poor memory, but the transcripts of the October interview show that the president’s cognitive decline is actually worse than the report made it seem.

Axios shared excerpts of those transcripts demonstrating Biden’s mental deterioration, five of which stand out most glaringly.

1. “When did I announce for president [in 2019]?” he asked, failing to remember what should be one of the defining moments of his long political career.

2. “When did I stop being vice president?”

Again, leaving the second-highest office in the country marked the end of one of the most significant chapters of Biden’s career. You could forgive him for failing to remember the exact details of one of the many Senate hearings he sat in on over the course of his career, but this is his vice presidency.

3. “In 2009, am I still vice president?”

This is just getting sad. Yes, Biden, Barack Obama won the 2008 election. Therefore, you were “still” vice president in 2009. In fact, you were VP for another seven years.

4. “[Donald] Trump gets elected in November of 2017?”

Someone helpfully pointed out that it was actually 2016. Most Democrats treated Trump’s victory like it was the end of the known world, so you would think Biden would remember something so recent and “traumatic,” as many on the left like to say.

5. “You see where there’s a printer and there’s a — what do they call it, the machine that –?”

This happened twice. The term Biden fumbled for was “fax machine,” and both times he lost the words he needed help from White House counsel Ed Siskel to remember them.

Is this a man we really want with our nuclear codes?

Granted, you don’t need to be an intellectual powerhouse or even at the height of your cognitive abilities to be an effective commander in chief. If you get good results, then you are a good president.

But what are Biden’s results?

War everywhere, an invasion at the southern border, rising inflation, and a lack of respect from America’s enemies and allies alike.

There’s nothing he’s winning on.

If you’re going to run for re-election while clearly on the downhill slide, you better have a long list of accomplishments to fall back on, but Biden’s got nothing.

Nothing but an embarrassing picture of a senile old man completely out of his depth.

