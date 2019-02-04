5 Dead After Plane Crashes into California Home

An airplane crash in California killed five and injured several others Sunday when the plane dove into a home roughly 40 miles from Los Angeles.

“(I)t felt like a bomb went off through the front of the house,” eyewitness Nancy Mehl, 65, told The Associated Press.

“One of the first things I did when I saw the damage was get on my knees and thank God. Talk about being spared,” she said.

Piloting the plane was an adult male whose identity has not been disclosed.

The man died in the crash, according to the AP.

The crash also killed two women and two men who were in the house hit by the airplane.

Two others were transported to the hospital to treat burn injuries, according to fire Capt. Cameron Rossman, the Los Angeles Times reported.

OCFA, Anaheim, Orange and OCSD on scene of a small aircraft down into a single family house. 1 structure involved, 2 people dead, 2 patients transported to local hospital. OCFA in Unified Command with @OCSheriff_ .Press Conference TBD pic.twitter.com/F0FzibNcU3 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 3, 2019

“I would never expect anything like this to happen here,” eyewitness Joshua Nelson said, according to the Times.

The small plane was a twin-engine Cessna 414A model, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airplane took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon and crashed into a home in Yorba Linda shortly after it left the runway, according to the AP.

In August, another Cessna 414 crashed into a CVS parking lot in Southern California, killing five.

