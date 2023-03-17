Parler Share
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower in Manhattan in a file photo from Aug. 16, 2021. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

5 Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies Preparing for Trump Indictment: Report

 By Richard Moorhead  March 17, 2023 at 4:47pm
Law enforcement agencies are preparing for the possibility of former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

State, local and federal agencies are eyeing security measures in the event of Trump’s indictment, according to five senior officials cited by NBC News on Friday.

The indictment could come as soon as next week.

Trump would be charged with an offense related to alleged improper payments to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels, according to NBC.

The agencies preparing are the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to NBC.

Sources familiar with the deliberation are describing preparations for Trump’s first appearance at the Manhattan Criminal Court, according to Fox News.

The Secret Service and New York law enforcement are working out a process in which Trump will appear at the courthouse, according to Fox.

George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has previously indicated he’s investigating Trump’s personal finances.

Bragg has reportedly sought a meeting with other law enforcement entities to discuss the logistics of Trump’s court appearance.

Trump — who is actively running for a second, non-consecutive presidential term — has indicated that a criminal indictment won’t affect his intentions to return to the White House.

“I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” the Republican said of the possibility, describing a potential indictment as a partisan attack to neutralize his candidacy, according to The New York Times.

Trump criticized “radical left Democrat prosecutors” in a Wednesday Truth Social message, calling the probes election interference.

Potential charges would represent an escalation of the criminal probes targeting Trump.

Department of Justice officials have thus far declined to charge Trump, even after executing an unprecedented raid of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection to a document dispute.

No former president has ever been charged or convicted of a crime in American history.

Richard Moorhead
