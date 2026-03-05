5 House Oversight Committee Republicans Join with Democrats to Subpoena Pam Bondi in Epstein Probe

Attorney General Pam Bondi is being subpoenaed by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in connection with the Justice Department’s release of the Epstein files.

The 24-19 vote to subpoena Bondi came Wednesday and was spearheaded by Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina.

Mace’s motion to force Bondi to appear was supported by fellow Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

The panel’s Democrats joined Mace and her band of supporters to overcome opposition from all of the other Republican members of the committee.

Committee Chairman James Comer said before the vote that Bondi would give members private small group briefings, but lawmakers opted for the subpoena.

In a post on X, Mace said, “Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files. The record is clear: they have not.”

“The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed,” she wrote.

“Three million documents have been released, and we still don’t have the full truth. Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there,” she wrote.

“We want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice. The American people deserve answers, victims deserve justice. HOLD. THE. LINE,” Mace posted.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said Bondi’s appearance before the committee is appropriate, according to CBS News.

“The attorney general has gone to speak, obviously, to other committees,” he said.

“I think it’s important that she is in front of our committee. She can directly answer questions about the release of the files, about transparency, about ensuring that victims and survivors are protected.”

In an appearance last month before the House Judiciary Committee, Bondi said the Justice Department was cooperating with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“More than 500 attorneys and reviewers spent thousands of hours painstakingly reviewing millions of pages to comply with Congress’s law. We’ve released more than 3 million pages, including 180,000 images, all to the public, while doing our very best in the time frame allotted by the legislation to protect victims,” Bondi said then, according to NBC News.

EPSTEIN PROBE WIDENS, GATES ON THE HOT SEAT The House Oversight Committee is turning up the heat, now eyeing Bill Gates and six others for their Epstein links. Interviews are on the books from April to June. Seems like the skeletons are ready to parade! Who’s ready for the… — Tyson DeLaCruz (@Tyson_DeLaCruz) March 5, 2026

On Tuesday, the committee announced that Microsoft founder Bill Gates is among several individuals the panel has invited to appear before it for transcribed interviews concerning Epstein.

