5 Illegal Immigrants Charged with Kidnapping Teen Girl from Small Town

Reports of violent crimes and felonies allegedly committed by illegal immigrants seem to appear by the day.

According to WTHR-TV in Indianapolis, police in Missouri recovered a 14-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from a small northern Indiana town by five illegal immigrants.

On Monday, the five illegal immigrants drove into Logansport, Indiana, and picked up the girl, with whom one of the five men had communicated on social media, according to police.

As of July 1, 2023, Logansport had an estimated population of 18,233, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

In other words, the sinister effects of the border crisis deliberately fostered by President Joe Biden have reached well beyond blue cities.

Logansport Police Det. Jason Rozzi described the kidnapping as “an eye opener.”

Meanwhile, according to WXIN-TV in Indianapolis, law enforcement officials in Missouri have charged the five men with felony kidnapping and child endangerment.

Chillingly, court documents said the men were believed to be taking the girl to California.

They never got there, however, thanks to police in two different states.







After the girl’s father reported that he had seen her enter a black Dodge Durango, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana used a ping from the girl’s cellphone to locate her in a vehicle traveling westbound near Hannibal, Missouri.

A Missouri state trooper then used that information to locate both the vehicle and the victim.

Along with the Sheriff’s Office of Macon County, Missouri, the trooper then arrested the five men, three of whom hailed from Mexico and two from Honduras.

Thankfully, this story did not end in an irrevocable tragedy. According to WTHR, the girl’s father left to pick her up and return her home to Indiana.

Still, the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl from a small town constitutes only the latest in a recent string of crimes against women and children allegedly committed by illegal immigrants.

Illegal immigrants stand accused of the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray of Houston this week, as well as last week’s rape of a 13-year-old New York City girl in broad daylight.

Dating back to August, we find illegal immigrants charged in the murders of Rachel Morin, Laken Riley, Ruby Garcia and Lizbeth Medina.

Meanwhile, the situation we face at the southern border has no analogy in any other area of American life.

For instance, Americans have both a natural and a constitutional right to carry firearms. Thus, legal gun owners bear no responsibility for acts of gun violence committed by others.

Migrants, on the other hand, have no legal right to cross the border wherever and whenever they please. When federal officials enable illegal immigration, therefore, they incur responsibility for the consequences.

Hence, Biden has the blood of slain women and children on his hands.

