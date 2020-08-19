Over the past several years, the tech giant Twitter has repeatedly fact-checked the opinions of conservative voices, often labeling them “misleading” or “false” information.

Even President Donald Trump has been censored by the platform on multiple occasions, although whether, in fact, the president’s censored tweets were actually misleading is highly debatable.

Noticeably absent from Twitter’s platform are similar attempts to fact-check lies promoted by left-wing politicians and advocates.

Here are five blatant left-wing lies that Twitter refuses to fact-check:

Trump Called Racists “Very Fine People”

On Aug. 12, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shared an inaccurate account of Trump’s response to the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally in 2017. One person was killed at the two-day rally and more than 30 were injured. Various groups of protesters were present, including members of the far-left coalition of so-called “anti-fascist” protesters known as antifa, as well as members of the “alt-right.”

Biden’s take on Trump’s response was widely spread by the establishment media three years ago and continues to be widely promoted by those among the president’s detractors who wish to label him a racist.

Three years ago today, white supremacists descended on Charlottesville with torches in hand and hate in their hearts. Our president said they were “very fine people.” It was clear then, and it’s clear now: We are in a battle for the soul of our nation, and we must win. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2020

“Three years ago today, white supremacists descended on Charlottesville with torches in hand and hate in their hearts. Our president said they were ‘very fine people,’” Biden tweeted.

But the White House transcript of Trump’s remarks make it clear that he was in no way calling white supremacists “very fine people.”

“You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides,” Trump said at the time. “You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

“And you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. OK? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.”

Despite the unequivocal evidence that Trump did not call racists “very fine people,” Biden’s tweet remains untouched by Twitter’s army of fact-checkers.

The Government Is Sabotaging the USPS

In recent days, multiple Twitter users have argued that Trump is sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service in order to steal the 2020 election.

After Trump voiced his concerns over the highly controversial practice of universal mail-in voting, multiple users have taken pictures of removed mailboxes in an attempt to highlight the alleged conspiracy.

Critics of universal mail-in voting point out that it is far more susceptible to ballot harvesting and fraud than absentee voting.

Over 100k likes and it’s a hoax. This is simply a photo of mailboxes at a refurbishing center, but @Twitter LOVES to let leftwing hoaxes go viral without fact-checking!https://t.co/WbWRWYx84z https://t.co/d8u99NgWZ3 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 17, 2020

And as it turns out, the mass removal of mailboxes has been going on for years, dating back to the Obama administration. The mailboxes are being removed due to their diminished use in today’s digital world.

In Seattle, where left-wing activists have spent weeks rioting, mailboxes are being removed because of “repeated vandalism,” USPS spokesperson David Rupert said in a statement to KTTH, a local radio station.

While some Seattle activists — and even a former Senator — claim @realDonaldTrump was locking mailboxes in Seattle to stop people from voting, I found out the truth: the mailboxes were temp. disabled because Progressive activists kept vandalizing them.https://t.co/WK61TsPWZP — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 19, 2020

Nonetheless, left-wing lies regarding this alleged Trump-USPS conspiracy remain largely free of any fact checks from Twitter.

All of the Arrested St. Paul Rioters Were “From Out of State”

Twitter’s very own CEO, Jack Dorsey, retweeted this piece of false information, Fox Business reported.

The Twitter CEO had shared comments from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who falsely claimed on May 30 that every rioter arrested in his city the previous night during the fallout of the Twin Cities-area Black Lives Matter protests had been from “out of state.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter: “Every single person we arrested last night, I’m told, was from out of state.” pic.twitter.com/VxvZ8ayZRF — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2020

After searching the online Hennepin County Jail log, KMSP-TV found that of the 45 persons arrested for rioting, unlawful assembly, stolen property, burglary or robbery on May 29 and May 30, 38 had Minnesota addresses.

It appears that Twitter is unwilling to even fact-check their own people.

Michelle Obama and Kids in “Cages”

On Monday, an AP fact-check debunked a widely spread claim that former first lady Michelle Obama made during her keynote address at the opening night of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

“They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages,” Obama said about the American people.

Will Facebook, Instagram and Twitter put Fact Check labels on people posting clips of Michelle Obama’s speech? https://t.co/LUKmgQFDIA — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 18, 2020

The former first lady was correct in implying that Trump’s since-suspended “zero-tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated children from their parents, who were trying to cross into the U.S. illegally, in very high numbers.

What she failed to mention, however, is that those “cages” were built and developed during her husband’s administration.

In fact, those facilities were used for the very same purpose during the Obama-Biden administration — housing children at the border.

Leaving these facts out was highly misleading. If the shoe were on the other foot, it’s likely that Twitter would have censored a conservative for sharing “misleading information.”

Women Earn 80 Percent of What Men Make for Doing the Same Work

Perhaps the most egregious of all of these lies, the wage-gap myth promoted by the left has been allowed to spread through Twitter unabated for years.

It’s true that on average, women earn roughly 80 cents for every dollar a man makes.

But what makes the claim false and misleading is when left-wingers such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders describe the discrepancy as a difference in pay for “equal work.”

Women on average make just 80 cents for every dollar a man is paid, and it’s even lower for women of color: -61 cents for Black women

-57 cents for Native women

-53 cents for Latina women Equal pay for equal work is an issue of basic justice. #EqualPayDay — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 2, 2019

In reality, the 80 percent statistic (it’s actually closer to 82 percent these days) is not an accurate comparison of a woman and a man working the same job and same hours with the same work history.

Instead, it represents the median earnings of all full-time women compared to all full-time men, according to the Center for American Progress, a progressive policy institute.

This statistic fails to account for numerous variables, including job choice, years of experience, education, hours worked and continuous work experience, among many others.

Twitter’s failure to fact-check this popular left-wing lie, along with the others on this list, shows the company’s clear bias, which only appears more egregious when you consider how often the social media giant censors conservative content.

