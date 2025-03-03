5 Passengers Taken to Hospital After United Flight Is Forced to Make Unexpected Landing

Five people were hospitalized Sunday after a United Airlines flight was diverted from Houston to Waco, Texas.

The flight from Springfield, Missouri, was diverted due to severe turbulence, Interim Director of Aviation Michael A. Reisman said, according to KXXV.

The Waco Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene.

Reisman said, two American Airline flights that were heading to Dallas-Fort Worth were also diverted to Waco due to the weather.

Reisman said, the United Airlines plane will be in Waco for up to two days while it is inspected.

#BREAKING NEWS: A plane leaving Springfield heading to Houston, Texas had to make an emergency landing in Waco after hitting major turbulence. https://t.co/BEMOOH69ny — KY3 News (@kytv) March 3, 2025

United was making arrangements to get its passengers to Houston.

Five people from the United flight were hospitalized, but none had life-threatening injuries, according to KHOU.

SkyWest Airlines, which operated the flight, issued a statement about the incident.

“SkyWest flight 5690, operating as United Express from Springfield, MO to Houston, landed safely at Waco Regional Airport after experiencing turbulence,” the statement said.

“Medical personnel met and evaluated passengers, and five passengers were transported to the hospital.

“SkyWest and United are making sure all customers get the care they need and are working to line up new transportation options for everyone on this flight,” the statement concluded.

At least 5 passengers on a @united airlines flight were taken to the hospital Sunday night, following severe turbulence. Multiple commercial planes were diverted to #waco because of strong storms across parts of #texas and included @americanair flights. #aviation #weather pic.twitter.com/DihIAoNZc8 — Casey Stegall (@caseystegall) March 3, 2025

Ryan Dirker, emergency management coordinator for the McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, said the plane had 29 passengers and three crew members, according to the Springfield News-Leader, which noted that Waco is 180 miles from Houston.

“They had turbulence,” he said,

“The rest of the folks, a great majority of them, are still at the airport trying to figure out next steps,” he said, speaking of the passengers not hospitalized.

The plane left Springfield at 4:48 p.m. Sunday and landed at Waco shortly before 6:30 p.m.

