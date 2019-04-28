Suspect Shot and in Custody After Killing 5 in 2 Tennessee Homes

A suspect believed to be connected to the deaths of five people in two Tennessee homes was shot and taken into custody Saturday.

Michael Cummins, 25, was identified as a suspect and found in a creek bed about a mile away from one of the crime scenes, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

UPDATE: Here’s our written statement on this afternoon’s developments in the multiple homicides and officer-involved shooting our Agents and Forensic Scientists will be working overnight. READ MORE: https://t.co/d095qTNbOT pic.twitter.com/khwzfJfv6V — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019

More than 12 officials from Sumner County’s SWAT team were at the creek.

“The situation escalated, for reasons under investigation, and resulted in at least one officer firing his service weapon, striking Cummins,” the statement said.

“Medics transported him to a local hospital for treatment with injuries that were not immediately believed to be life-threatening.”

No officers were injured in the arrest efforts, according to the statement.

TBI officials started investigating the deaths Saturday evening after a family member found four dead bodies and an injured victim.

Officials found another deceased body at a nearby home, the statement said.

The injured person was taken to a hospital, though the injuries remain unclear.

Cummins’ relationships with the victims and his alleged motives remain under investigation, TBI said in the statement.

Sumner County borders Kentucky and is northeast of Nashville.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

