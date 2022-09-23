As 5 Rainbows Appear in the Skies Over Balmoral, Princess Kate Says the Phenomenon Can Only Mean 1 Thing

The Prince and Princess of Wales believe that rainbows above Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral Castle after her death earlier this month were no mere coincidence.

The royals told workers who helped stage the Queen’s funeral that they saw a greater meaning in the cloud formations, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince William described seeing five different rainbows in Scotland, where Balmoral Castle is located, in the days following Elizabeth’s death.

“In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up? You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five.”

William’s wife Kate pointed to the rainbows as a sign from the Queen.

“Her Majesty was looking down on us,” Kate told the funeral workers at a Windsor Castle event, according to the Daily Mail.

William is assuming the role of heir to the throne.

His father, King Charles III, succeeds Elizabeth after her historically unprecedented reign as monarch.

The engagement earlier this week was the first function the royals undertook since the funeral ceremonies for the deceased queen concluded on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.

In a peculiar twist, the rainbows above Balmoral weren’t the only ones that appeared in Scotland and England.

Rainbows also appeared above Buckingham Palace and Exeter.

Reports of vivid rainbows appearing around the country shortly after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen including at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace and #Exeter among others 🌈 👑

Credit: @BBCNews @danbullock @kurteichenwald and @Exeter_Hour pic.twitter.com/M4fL8HxIaC — #ExeterHour (@Exeter_Hour) September 8, 2022

The rainbow over Buckingham Palace in London hadn’t gone unnoticed in the hours following the queen’s death, also reaching nearby Windsor Castle.

As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes and then just like that it was gone…. pic.twitter.com/nOIQCAxWQQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) September 8, 2022

Yet another rainbow appeared above the city of London and Westminster Palace on the evening before the queen’s funeral.

The most incredible rainbow over the Palace of Westminster on the eve of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. 👑🇬🇧🌈 pic.twitter.com/VbuEUu0wrg — Cllr Joe Porter 🇬🇧 (@JoePorterUK) September 18, 2022

The queen spoke often of her devout Christian faith during her life, viewing her role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England as far more than a mere medieval title.

