Parler Share
News

As 5 Rainbows Appear in the Skies Over Balmoral, Princess Kate Says the Phenomenon Can Only Mean 1 Thing

 By Richard Moorhead  September 22, 2022 at 6:21pm
Parler Share

The Prince and Princess of Wales believe that rainbows above Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral Castle after her death earlier this month were no mere coincidence.

The royals told workers who helped stage the Queen’s funeral that they saw a greater meaning in the cloud formations, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince William described seeing five different rainbows in Scotland, where Balmoral Castle is located, in the days following Elizabeth’s death.

“In Scotland, how many rainbows turned up? You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five.”

William’s wife Kate pointed to the rainbows as a sign from the Queen.

Trending:
Man Sues Lowe's Home Improvement After Shopping Trip Ends with Bloody Amputation

Her Majesty was looking down on us,” Kate told the funeral workers at a Windsor Castle event, according to the Daily Mail.

William is assuming the role of heir to the throne.

His father, King Charles III, succeeds Elizabeth after her historically unprecedented reign as monarch.

The engagement earlier this week was the first function the royals undertook since the funeral ceremonies for the deceased queen concluded on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.

In a peculiar twist, the rainbows above Balmoral weren’t the only ones that appeared in Scotland and England.

Rainbows also appeared above Buckingham Palace and Exeter.

The rainbow over Buckingham Palace in London hadn’t gone unnoticed in the hours following the queen’s death, also reaching nearby Windsor Castle.

Related:
Quiet Neighborhood Becomes Living Nightmare: 3 Dead After Attempting to Flee, Then the Fire Starts

Yet another rainbow appeared above the city of London and Westminster Palace on the evening before the queen’s funeral.

The queen spoke often of her devout Christian faith during her life, viewing her role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England as far more than a mere medieval title.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Climate Cultist Rushes Court in Fiery Protest, Starts Screaming When He Realizes He's Now Got a Much Bigger Problem
As 5 Rainbows Appear in the Skies Over Balmoral, Princess Kate Says the Phenomenon Can Only Mean 1 Thing
Report: Prince Harry Royally Snubbed - Received Gut-Wrenching Surprise After Checking the News
Oops: Hot Mic Picks Up South Korean President's Profane-Laced Reaction to Biden's UN Speech
Prince Harry Made Suggestion so Absurd Camilla Spit Out Her Tea and Called It 'Ridiculous': Report
See more...

Conversation