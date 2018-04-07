5 Teens Stabbed During 90-Minute Flurry in City with Extreme Gun Control

A boy as young as 13-years-old was a victim in a spree of knife attacks in the U.K. this week. According to the U.K. Metro, six teenagers were injured in four separate London boroughs within a 90 minute period on Thursday evening.

The 13-year-old was reportedly stabbed in broad daylight and is now in serious but stable condition, Metro reported. Three juveniles were arrested in connection to the crime.

On Thursday around 6 p.m. local time, two 15-year-old boys were also taken to the hospital with serious stab injuries, according to police.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, and another male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

In east London, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed but suffered no serious injury, according to USA Today.

In west London, another teenager was also stabbed.

A man in his 20s was stabbed earlier that day.

Six stabbings in 90 minutes in London as 13 year-old left fighting for his life https://t.co/bzYgjGTQNe via @telegraphnews — Douglas (@Dougabug) April 7, 2018

The attacks came following a “violent scourge” that has taken over the city, with more murders in London than New York City in the month of March, Reuters reported.

“British politicians and police are increasingly expressing concern about London’s rising murder rate, which is driven by a surge in knife crime,” Reuters reported. “Of the 47 murders in London so far this year, 31 have been committed with knives.”

“We need to stop this. Everybody keeps asking the same question, but the answers are in the young people,” local youth worker Janette Collins told the London Evening Standard.

“We the organisations are only trying to come out, to come together, and we are here to talk to young people and try to stop the violence.”

Victor Olisa, a former senior police officer “warned that Scotland Yard appears to have lost control of London’s streets and has accused the Metropolitan police leadership of a ‘deafening’ silence as the capital’s murder toll for the year moved past 50,” the Guardian reported.

“The silence from senior officers in the Met is deafening,” Olisa said.

“They should say we need more information from the public; this is what we are doing; this is what the results are.”

According to USA Today, the England and Wales police force have suffered significant cutbacks following a government effort to cut spending. The number of police has fallen by 21,500 since 2010.

