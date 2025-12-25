Share
House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks as President Donald Trump looks on at a reception for Republican members of the House in the East Room of the White House on July 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks as President Donald Trump looks on at a reception for Republican members of the House in the East Room of the White House on July 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

5 Things the GOP Needs to Change to Win the 2026 Midterms

 By Johnathan Jones  December 25, 2025 at 1:30pm
Republicans are heading into the 2026 midterms with a thin 219-213 House majority and a political climate that favors Democratic gains.

The president’s party usually loses ground in midterms, and early signs are blinking that the pattern will hold.

President Donald Trump’s approval is stuck in the mid-40s, inflation is slowing but stubborn, and voters are feeling squeezed by high prices.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms.




5 Things the GOP Needs to Change to Win the 2026 Midterms
