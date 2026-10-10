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A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces poses while holding a bouquet of flowers after receiving the 2026 WNBA MVP award, her third consecutive and fifth career trophy, after a team walkthrough at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Oct. 8, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces poses while holding a bouquet of flowers after receiving the 2026 WNBA MVP award, her third consecutive and fifth career trophy, after a team walkthrough at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Oct. 8, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

5-Time WNBA MVP Gets Roasted for Award Acceptance Speech That Ignores Her Past

 By Bryan Chai  October 10, 2026 at 11:30am
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Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson just made WNBA history, but her latest accomplishment is being overshadowed by controversy surrounding comments about her childhood.

According to OutKick, Wilson faced criticism after reflecting on her upbringing during a speech celebrating her record fifth WNBA Most Valuable Player award Thursday.

“15-year-old A’ja wasn’t sitting up here dreaming about being a 5-time MVP,” Wilson said. “She wasn’t dreaming about being a 3-time champion. She was dreaming about surviving this world.”

Those remarks drew immediate scrutiny from critics who questioned Wilson’s characterization of her childhood, pointing to her education and family background.

OutKick personality Craig Carton was particularly unimpressed with Wilson’s comments, delivering a blistering response during Friday’s edition of “The Craig Carton Show.”

“It’s a bold-faced lie,” Carton said.

“You went to Heathwood Hall,” Carton continued, referencing the private Episcopal school Wilson attended in Columbia, South Carolina.

According to OutKick, sending a child through Heathwood Hall from first grade through high school would cost approximately $260,000 at current tuition rates.

Wilson also grew up in a two-parent household. Her father, Roscoe Wilson Jr., played professional basketball overseas before helping raise the future WNBA superstar.

“Why is A’ja Wilson cosplaying like she grew up in the streets of South Carolina? Or Poor? Or Disenfranchised?” Carton asked.

Carton argued that Wilson’s comments were particularly troubling because other professional athletes have faced significant financial hardships growing up.

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He pointed to Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, whose family reportedly faced eviction during the 2008 financial crisis, as an example of a player who experienced economic instability.

Do you think A'ja Wilson accurately portrayed her childhood in her speech?

Carton also revisited Wilson’s previous comments about fellow WNBA star Paige Bueckers, whose success Wilson had partly attributed to an awareness of her “white privilege.”

“What about your privilege?” Carton asked Wilson, questioning why the Aces star appeared reluctant to acknowledge the opportunities afforded by her own upbringing.

Wilson’s remarks also drew criticism on social media, where users circulated information about Heathwood Hall’s tuition and questioned whether her description accurately reflected her childhood, per The Spun.

Of course, Wilson did not explicitly claim to have grown up impoverished, and her remarks about survival could have referred to struggles unrelated to her family’s finances.

Nevertheless, the controversy has added an unexpected wrinkle to Wilson’s historic fifth MVP award, which made her the first player in WNBA history to win the honor three consecutive seasons.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
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Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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