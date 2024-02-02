When you wake up in the middle of the night wondering how things got so crazy, remember it could be worse. You could live in Canada.

If men playing in women’s sports are a burr under the saddle of sane Americans, in Canada men are well on the way to dominating women’s sports.

Last week in Toronto two members of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association — the Centennial Colts and the Seneca Sting — engaged in what was supposed to be a female volleyball game, according to Rebel News. The problem? Not all the players were biological females.

It turned out that five of the players were biological men — two on the Colts and three on the Sting. The Sting won. Why wouldn’t they? They had superior male firepower.

To make matters worse, the male players were “always” on the court. Five female players were consequently benched. Another way to say it is that the women substitutes were canceled.

WARNING: Graphic content.

An anonymous source who feared cancel culture reprisal stated the following, according to Rebel News:

“Recently, there have been two major head injuries to female volleyball athletes in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) caused by transgender men [‘transwomen.’] The first injury, on November 12, 2023, was a concussion caused by C.L. Viloria who plays the middle position for Centennial College. During a game at Centennial College vs. La Cite Collegiate, Viloria attacked the ball with heavy force and hit a La Cite volleyball player in the head.”

Should trans athletes be banned from women’s sports? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (867 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

Injuries in volleyball are not out of the norm, but let’s face it, when a man spikes the ball it comes at a greater velocity.

“The second injury on January 22, 2024, was a concussion caused by a transgender woman, Franz Largadas,” the source continued. “During a game at Seneca College vs. La Cite Collegiate, Largadas attacked the ball with heavy force and hit a La Cite player in the head. In the 2022-23 season, Franz was listed on the Seneca College men’s volleyball team roster and is now on the women’s volleyball team roster this year.”

Currently, there are six transgender men in the OCAA,” the source continued. “Five of which are not on any gender-affirming hormone therapy or have not had surgical gonad removal. There is no current policy in the OCAA that is listed publicly on their website about eligibility of transgender women.”

Apparently in Canada, all a guy has to do to get on the women’s volleyball team is to claim he is female. I wonder if a man who identified as an alligator would be accepted into a Florida swamp.

When is the insanity going to be put to an end? When there are no women in women’s sports?

It’s not just Canada. The whole Western world has gone mad. American trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney was named by the British magazine “Attitude” as its “Woman of the Year.” Here at home, Admiral Rachel Levine, “the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender official,” was named one of USA Today‘s “Women of the Year.”

In Australia, legislation allowing people to change the sex recorded on their birth certificate by simply wanting to do so is actually considered, according to Government News.

It’s nothing less than a war on women. Normally, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. When it comes to men taking over the roles of women — especially in sports — imitation may as well be assassination.

Normal times call for normal measures. These are not normal times. They’re dangerously crazy and it’s time for the insanity to be stopped — if we aren’t already too far gone.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.