5-Year-Old Carries 18-Month-Old Baby Half a Mile in -31 Degree Temperatures To Reach Neighbor, Police Say

There is a lot of debate about what age your child should be before you leave them home alone the first time. The decision is certainly not one-size-fits-all either, as literal age often has little to do with a child’s maturity level.

Most people would agree, though, that leaving a 5-year-old home alone is asking for trouble. Leaving an 18-month-old alone with the 5-year-old? Even worse.

This was precisely the case for one young child left at home in Venetie, Alaska. The unnamed child became scared when the power went out and decided to get help.

Of course, the child didn’t realize that the temperature outside was -31 degrees, or that socks and light clothing weren’t appropriate given the conditions, and the 5-year-old struck out into the outdoors carrying the 18-month-old.

Thankfully they arrived alive at a neighbor’s house half a mile away, but both children are suffering from undisclosed degrees of “cold-related” injuries. A media release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety reported on the situation.

“On 12/3/19, the Alaska State Troopers received a request for a welfare check on two children in the Village of Venetie,” the statement began. “The request was based off of information received that two children arrived at a community members house suffering from cold injuries.

“The temperature in Venetie at the time was -31F. Troopers chartered an aircraft to the village.

“Julie Peter, 37 years old of Venetie, was arrested on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree as a result of the investigation which revealed she deserted a five year old and 18 month old in her home with no adult supervision.

“The five year old became scared when the power went out and carried the 18 month old approximately ½ mile while dressed in socks and light clothing to the neighbor’s house. Both children received cold related injures.

“Julie Peter was booked into the Fairbanks Correctional Center on her charge,” the statement concluded.

While Peter’s connection to the children has not been revealed, she was identified as the one in charge of caring for the two children, and as such was arrested. Little else is known about the case at the moment.

“Unfortunately, I’m unable to provide anything beyond what’s contained in the dispatch right now,” State Trooper spokesman Ken Marsh told the Anchorage Daily News.

If Facebook is any indication, the community has been surprised by this incident and is banding together to help provide necessities for the two children.

“A box is being sent to the caretaker of the 5yo and 18m in Venetie Alaska,” one woman posted to the Fairbanks, Alaska group on Dec. 7. “If you would like to donate a warm weather item or toy PM me.”

“I have a 5 yo and can’t imagine my 5yo knowing enough to get his little sibling to a warm safe place,” she concluded.

Many have agreed with her and wondered what in the world could lead an adult to leave such young children alone.

It’s a miracle these children are alive, but this situation never should have happened in the first place.

