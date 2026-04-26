5-Year-Old Hero Saves Little Brother from Icy Creek but Pays a Heavy Price - Underwent CPR for 6 Hours Straight

In an amazing act of heroism, a 5-year-old boy saved his younger brother from death — but paid a high price in the process.

The Daily Mail reported that Ashkan Thibodeaux and his younger brother, Wyatt, were exploring a creek in Itasca County, Minnesota, when Wyatt fell into the water on Easter Sunday.

Ashkan, or Ash as he’s called, jumped in to rescue him. Despite being able to pull Wyatt out, Ash couldn’t stay above water.

First responders and the sheriff’s office came to the scene, giving him CPR for six hours and airlifting him to a hospital.

✨️5-year-old Ashkan Thibodeaux & younger brother Wyatt snuck off to explore near a creek when Wyatt fell into icy water. Ashkan jumped in & brought him to safety on the other side of the creek, saving his life. Ashkan is now in ICU fighting for his own life.💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ml5xgEADvc — Thelma Louise (@iamthelmalouise) April 11, 2026

After being on life support for a day, his body started functioning again. A page through Caring Bridge was created to give updates on his health, with father Nick Adams telling followers about his progress.

On Tuesday, he wrote, “Today Ash showed off his reading skills. God has been working and we will continue to watch him work today.”

On Monday, Adams made a longer post with more details.

“Ash keeps on making strides and exceeding all expectations with his recovery. His baby sister came to visit him today. It was very emotional for him to see how much she’s grown since they’ve been apart,” Adams said.

“We see many little improvements each day in his motion, speech and strength as he is slowly being tapered off some of the sedation and pain medications. He is still fighting significant delirium and sleeps very little at night — but the hallucinations are noticeably less intense.

“Ash is aware of his body’s needs and expresses great frustration, using words, to need assistance with some of those processes. He has been able to eat ice chips and gobbles them down with a fervor you’d expect from a boy who hasn’t eaten food or drank water in over two weeks. When asked what they taste like, he instantly responded, ‘Nothing’ and then asked for lemonade and juice moments later.

“Today Ash also showed us that his perception and memory remain.

“He got very sad and expressed concern about how his friends will react to his present lack of coordination and strength. We held up a photograph of him, Wyatt, and a friend of theirs: he was able to identify himself immediately — and then identified his brother and their friend by name. This miracle is something to behold.”

Per the Daily Mail, Ash has undergone major surgeries — like one to remove damaged parts of his organs. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist him.

Ash plays for the youth hockey team Greenway Mini Mites.

The moms of the team have set up a fundraiser on his behalf, selling t-shirts to support his expenses.

Moms of the Greenway Mini Mites are rallying the hockey community for Ashkan Thibodeaux. On Easter, Ash saved his little brother from icy water, now he’s fighting for his life at Children’s MN PICU. Please join in on a prayer chain for this young boy! #StickTogetherForAsh pic.twitter.com/RB3jNvachC — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) April 9, 2026

This 5-year-old showed more courage than most adults would in his position.

He made a sacrifice to save a loved one, putting his brother’s safety before his own.

Anyone searching for Christlike examples to follow should look at him.

We must all pray for his recovery.

God needs champions like Ash to inspire His people.

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