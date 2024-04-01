Over 50 Million Americans to Be Impacted by Tornadoes, Thunderstorms; You May Be One of Them

A severe weather outbreak beginning on Monday is expected to impact as many as 50 million Americans, many of whom might find themselves in the path of tornadoes.

Others might experience damaging winds and large hail that could be dangerous to those outdoors and could damage property.

According to meteorologists from numerous organizations, people living from northern Texas to southern Ohio are expected to be affected, according to numerous forecasts.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: Still tracking a severe weather threat from the Midwest into the Ohio Valley with Enhanced Risks (3/5) Monday from DFW to Saint Louis, then Tuesday from near Cincinnati into Nashville tomorrow. All modes including tornadoes possible.. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/sHjtWzRDT9 — Bryan Schuerman, M.A., M.Ed. (@BSchuermanWX) April 1, 2024

Severe weather potential for a large area on Monday to include strong winds, large hail and tornadoes. #TorCon as high as a 5 in some areas. #weather #storms pic.twitter.com/Ve2Jya8EMM — Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) March 31, 2024

The most severe threat is for people living from central Oklahoma to western Indiana and perhaps into Ohio.

Yesterday’s hailstorm in Columbus was just the beginning of the severe weather threat to end the month of march! Brace for further severe weather in the Ohio River Valley over the next two days!#OHwx pic.twitter.com/kwjxUcFu4V — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 31, 2024

But the unpredictability of the season should have tens of millions of Americans paying attention to their local weather forecasts.

Supercell storms are expected to begin firing up Monday afternoon, and they will likely carry on well into Tuesday affecting Maryland and Virginia.

In total, up to 50 million people could be under some threat of severe weather, CNN reported.

According to a statement from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, people in the path of the storms should expect anything.

A widespread severe weather event remains likely tomorrow into Tuesday across the central and eastern portions of the country. All hazards will be possible both days, including the potential for very large hail (2+ inches) and tornadoes on Monday. pic.twitter.com/n941Qeh8PS — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 31, 2024

“Severe thunderstorms are expected early this week as a strong early-Spring storm system develops and moves across the central and eastern U.S.,” the NWS said.

“The areas most at risk Monday extend from central and eastern Oklahoma into far southeast Kansas, central Missouri, and southern Illinois,” the statement added.

The NWS continued, “At least some risk of severe storms will extend from central Texas northeast into much of Illinois, Indiana, and southwest Ohio.”

The Norman, Oklahoma-based storm prediction center added, “All forms of severe weather will be possible, including very large (2+ inch) hail, tornadoes (including a few strong tornadoes), and damaging thunderstorm winds. The potential for tornadoes may continue into the overnight hours.”

Popular storms chaser Reed Timmer began staging on Sunday, he said on his Facebook page.

Timmer predicted a “significant event” could begin after 5 p.m. CT in the Oklahoma City metro area.

People living in the northeast could only experience rain by late Tuesday. Still, meteorologists are asking people to remain weather-aware if they are in the path of the predicted outbreak.

