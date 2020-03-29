SECTIONS
5,000 Respirator Masks Discovered in Washington National Cathedral, Donated to Hospitals

A detailed view of exterior of Washington National Cathedral prior to Sunday Mass being live-webcast to its parishioners due to the coronavirus on March 22, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Patrick Smith / Getty ImagesA detailed view of exterior of Washington National Cathedral prior to Sunday Mass being live-webcast to its parishioners due to the coronavirus on March 22, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 29, 2020 at 11:35am
About 5,000 respirator masks that had spent the past 14 years deep in the crypt of the Washington National Cathedral have been shared with Washington, D.C.-area hospitals.

In a news release on its website, the cathedral said the masks were purchased during a previous health scare.

The masks were found by Joe Alonso, head mason of the cathedral, who recently recalled seeing boxes of the masks in the cathedral’s crypt, according to The Washington Post.

The masks had been purchased around 2006.

Alonso went exploring into the crypt and found the masks:

The cathedral then checked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the manufacturer to make sure the masks were still usable, cathedral spokesman Tony Franquiz told The Post.

The masks had been obtained so that clergy could continue to minister to others, he said.

Although the cathedral will keep a few of the masks, most of them were given away.

Dean Randolph Marshall Hollerith and other cathedral staff shipped them off on Wednesday, with 13 boxes holding 3,000 masks going to Georgetown University Hospital.

Nine boxes holding 2,000 masks went to Children’s National Hospital.

“In these difficult and trying times, the Cathedral community is doing everything we can to help protect the most vulnerable among us from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” Hollerith said in a statement.

“We have made significant adjustments to our worship programs and made church services available for streaming online, and now we’re prepared to take this additional, proactive step to ensure thousands have access to protection that otherwise may never have been available to them,” he said.

The cathedral was set to partner Friday with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive to benefit local blood collection sites.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
