The 51-Second Video That 'Ended Kamala's First Presidential Campaign' Resurfaces, Goes Massively Viral

Nothing will sink Vice President Kamala Harris’ sudden presidential campaign more quickly than Harris herself.

On Sunday — only hours after President Joe Biden’s social media team announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and his endorsement of Harris for the Democratic Party’s nomination — a 51-second clip of Harris’ worst moment from her brief 2020 presidential campaign began circulating on the social media platform X.

“Here is the clip that ended Kamala’s first presidential campaign,” conservative influencer Harrison Krank wrote in an accompanying post.

“X do your thing, make sure everyone sees this,” Krank added.

The clip featured Harris and then-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii on a split screen during a presidential debate. At the time, Harris was a senator from California and had once been the state’s attorney general. Both women sought the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

“Sen. Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president,” Gabbard said.

“But I’m deeply concerned about this record,” the Hawaiian representative added.

Gabbard then explained that Harris’ dreadful record included “too many examples to cite.”

“She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard said, prompting applause from the debate crowd.

Who would win in a debate? Donald Trump Kamala Harris

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Donald Trump: 100% (457 Votes) Kamala Harris: 0% (2 Votes)

Democratic voters obviously have no problem with hypocrisy. But they love marijuana, so Gabbard had to wait for the applause to subside before making her next point.

“She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so,” Gabbard said of Harris.

The Hawaiian representative also accused Harris of keeping inmates incarcerated for “cheap labor.”

Readers may view the 51-second clip below. As of Monday morning, the clip had more than 15.7 million views.

Here is the clip that ended Kamala’s first presidential campaign, X do your thing, make sure everyone sees this pic.twitter.com/5EeARifyLo — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 21, 2024

Gabbard’s salvo torpedoed Harris’ presidential campaign.

In fact, the California senator withdrew from the 2020 race in early December 2019. She never even made it to the New Hampshire primary or the Iowa caucuses.

Meanwhile, Biden finished 5th in New Hampshire and 4th in Iowa. Democratic voters wanted neither Biden nor Harris. Yet somehow they got both.

In other words, Democratic elites, not Democratic voters, select the party’s presidential candidates.

Gabbard, who has since left the party, regularly warns of the Democratic elite’s subservience to the deep state.

“The same people running the country with Biden as their figurehead will continue to run the country with Kamala Harris as their figurehead — or whichever democrat may end up as their nominee,” Gabbard posted on Monday.

“The people who have actually been running the country are the unelected power elite from the national security state, military industrial complex, with the giant propaganda media acting as their mouthpiece,” she added.

The former congresswoman then blasted Harris as “completely unqualified to be commander-in-chief.”

The same people running the country with Biden as their figurehead will continue to run the country with Kamala Harris as their figurehead — or whichever democrat may end up as their nominee. The people who have actually been running the country are the unelected power elite… pic.twitter.com/YJzPuZLSDQ — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 22, 2024

Thanks to Gabbard, Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign collapsed.

Now, as Krank noted, the best way to sink the vice president’s 2024 presidential ambitions will be to “make sure everyone sees” as much of her as possible.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.