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A bus sits at a stop in Chicago on Jan. 30, 2024.
A bus sits at a stop in Chicago on Jan. 30, 2024. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

54-Year-Old Defends Himself From Three Masked Thugs on Chicago Bus, Leaves Them Nursing Stab Wounds

 By Michael Austin  July 3, 2026 at 3:00am
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A 54-year-old Chicago bus passenger refused to let himself become a victim of a robbery, leaving some of the masked thugs who tried to rob him with knife wounds.

A statement from the Chicago Police Department revealed that the man was approached on the bus around 11:22 p.m. on June 20, according to a report from CWBChicago.

The three young males started taking items, such as a chain necklace that was later recovered.

But the would-be victim reached into his bag and pulled out a sharp object.

Though he was battered by the robbers, and 911 was originally called with reports of a man with a knife, police soon realized that they were dealing with a situation of self-defense.

They did recover a knife at the scene.

As officers were dealing with the situation, another 911 caller said his 13-year-old brother had been stabbed in the hand.

The police found the 13-year-old, his older brother, and another person at that scene, and recovered the victim’s necklace.

The robbers sustained minor injuries, and the 13-year-old was treated for a lacerated hand at St. Bernard Hospital.

WGN-TV reported that a witness heard the robbers threaten the would-be victim’s life.

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“Three young males hopped on the bus, sat on the back,” she said.

“There was an older man on the back of the bus. They took his change first, ‘Give me your wallet.’ They talked about shooting him.”

“We rode like three, four blocks, and they all jumped up and tried to jump on him,” she continued.

“And he had a knife.”

WGN-TV reported that Chicago crime data show there have been 550 crimes so far this year on Chicago public transit.

That marks a decrease relative to this time last year.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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