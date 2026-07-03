54-Year-Old Defends Himself From Three Masked Thugs on Chicago Bus, Leaves Them Nursing Stab Wounds

A 54-year-old Chicago bus passenger refused to let himself become a victim of a robbery, leaving some of the masked thugs who tried to rob him with knife wounds.

A statement from the Chicago Police Department revealed that the man was approached on the bus around 11:22 p.m. on June 20, according to a report from CWBChicago.

The three young males started taking items, such as a chain necklace that was later recovered.

But the would-be victim reached into his bag and pulled out a sharp object.

Though he was battered by the robbers, and 911 was originally called with reports of a man with a knife, police soon realized that they were dealing with a situation of self-defense.

3 masked teen thugs try to rob man on Chicago bus. But the 54-year-old isn’t about to hand over his property without a fight. https://t.co/X0iHFmwP47 pic.twitter.com/zJnOO10h8q — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 22, 2026

They did recover a knife at the scene.

As officers were dealing with the situation, another 911 caller said his 13-year-old brother had been stabbed in the hand.

The police found the 13-year-old, his older brother, and another person at that scene, and recovered the victim’s necklace.

The robbers sustained minor injuries, and the 13-year-old was treated for a lacerated hand at St. Bernard Hospital.

WGN-TV reported that a witness heard the robbers threaten the would-be victim’s life.

“Three young males hopped on the bus, sat on the back,” she said.

Juneteenth weekend in Chicago: -40 people shot

-8 people dead

-1 mass shooting with 13 shot including children Everyone involved was black, no police were involved. No protests from BLM, no outrage from Democrat Politicians, and no wall to wall media coverage. Total silence. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 23, 2026

“There was an older man on the back of the bus. They took his change first, ‘Give me your wallet.’ They talked about shooting him.”

“We rode like three, four blocks, and they all jumped up and tried to jump on him,” she continued.

“And he had a knife.”

WGN-TV reported that Chicago crime data show there have been 550 crimes so far this year on Chicago public transit.

That marks a decrease relative to this time last year.

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