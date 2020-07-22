The federal courthouse in downtown Portland was a battle zone Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as rioters clashed with federal agents.
At least 1,000 protesters took to the streets, according to KOIN-TV, which reported that Tuesday’s crowd was the second in a row to top 1,000 people.
As the violence seeped into Wednesday, it marked the 55th straight day of unrest between mobs intent on destruction and authorities trying to disperse crowds that now come prepared with gas masks and helmets.
The Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse has become a focal point for attacks.
On Tuesday night, rioters who reportedly brought crowbars and other tools with them tried to dislodge plywood surrounding the federal courthouse, briefly breaching the barrier at about 11 p.m. before authorities, including federal agents, responded in back-and-forth action that continued into early Wednesday.
Multiple fires were lit in the area, including one right outside the courthouse, before rioters were finally pushed back for good.
The scenes of unrest were chronicled Tuesday night and early Wednesday by Clypian, a group of high school journalists.
Warning: The following videos contain scenes of violence and vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:
A large firework thrown by protestors explodes at the feet of one of the federal officers. They then filled the street with chemical smoke and retreated. #portland #PortlandProtest #portlandprotests #PortlandOregon #PortlandOR #oregon #PDXprotests #PDX #clypiancoverage pic.twitter.com/hKbr8wXMi3
— Clypian (@Clypian) July 22, 2020
A protestor just set off two firecrackers right in front of a side door to the courthouse. #portland #PortlandProtest #portlandprotests #PortlandOregon #PortlandOR #oregon #PDXprotests #PDX #clypiancoverage pic.twitter.com/kMZhPGqwPd
— Clypian (@Clypian) July 22, 2020
Protestors have broken through the plywood and are trying to break the glass beneath. Protestors are now chanting “f*** that wall.” #portland #PortlandProtest #portlandoregon #oregon #portlandprotests #PortlandOR #oregon #PDXprotests #PDX #clypiancoverage pic.twitter.com/uZERDfw9vP
— Clypian (@Clypian) July 22, 2020
Officers have come out of the federal courthouse. They are shooting riot control munitions, tear gas, and stun grenades. #portland #PortlandProtest #portlandoregon #oregon #portlandprotests #PortlandOR #oregon #PDXprotests #PDX #clypiancoverage pic.twitter.com/XdiFHpNKiK
— Clypian (@Clypian) July 22, 2020
As rioters engaged in physical battle with authorities, the federal government and local authorities were locked in battle of wills.
The Department of Homeland Security, taking direction from President Donald Trump’s executive order to protect monuments, has sent federal agents to Portland to quell the violence that local authorities have not stopped. However, Oregon Democrats have pushed back and demanded that the federal agents leave Portland.
That attitude has outraged Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.
Wolf said he spoke with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, both Democrats, earlier this month. When Wolf asked them how he could “bring the violence to a close and still allow the peaceful protesters to protest each and every night,” he said he was told to stay away.
“I asked the mayor and governor, how long do you plan on having this continue?” Wolf said during a news conference Tuesday, according to The New York Times. “Is it 82 nights or 92 nights?”
Wolf also had a message for legitimate protesters who had become intermingled with rioters.
He urged protesters to exercise their rights by asking them to “please do so away from the violent activity taking place near the courthouse on a nightly basis,” according to the BBC.
Wolf said that the military has not invaded Portland.
“These officers are not military, they are civilian police officers,” he said, arguing that action was needed after “violent criminal activity every single night for 52 nights” and “a lack of action from city officials.”
“We will continue to take the appropriate action to protect our facilities and our law enforcement officers,” Wolf added, saying that federal agents will leave the city once the violence stops.
As the violence rages, downtown business owner Stacey Gibson, who operates a Subway shop, said windows boarded up to protect against damage have further eroded a business already hurt by lockdowns.
Gibson said she was displeased that neither the city’s police nor political leaders seemed able to end the unrest.
“At this point, I’m just trying to figure out how to get out and to minimize the damage,” Gibson told The Times.
