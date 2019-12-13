SECTIONS
Over 561 Days After Diagnosis, Teen Will Finally Go Home for Christmas Cancer-Free

By Kim Davis
Published December 13, 2019 at 8:53am
A Tennessee teenager will be returning home for Christmas cancer-free after spending more than 561 days in the hospital.

Chloe Cress was just 12 years old when she was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer in the summer of 2018.

According to WCYB, Chloe began experiencing back pain and limping in June of 2018, leading her to a series of doctor appointments and tests before she was formally diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Chloe spent the next 18 months living in the hospital at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis with her father, Shawn Cress, by her side.

Chloe had to endure radiation and multiple rounds of chemotherapy, which her father said caused complications to her esophagus.

She had eight separate procedures to correct the esophageal problems, according to Shawn Cress.

Shawn Cress shared the happy news that Chloe was cancer-free and coming home for Christmas on a Facebook page he has maintained to document his daughter’s journey, Hope For Chloe.

“So with her scans clear of cancer and her bone marrow biopsy clear and after +561 days of treatment we’re coming home!!!!!” Shawn Cress wrote. “Chloes cancer is in remission we will either be leaving Friday the 20th after her next dilation or Saturday the 21st.”

Shawn Cress told WCYB that his daughter is looking forward to getting home to play with her dogs and see family members.

He thanked those involved in the journey for their ongoing support and compassion.

“Thank God my daughter has beat cancer. It’s just crazy,” Shawn Cress said. “It’s been so long, and you lose hope along the way, but it’s finally over.

“It’s surreal. You just can’t describe how happy you are. You kind of just keep going through the treatment and wonder when we’re gonna get there.”

Shawn Cress offered advice for families in similar situations, encouraging them not to give up.

“Always have hope because when it seems like everything’s at its worse, God can make miracles happen,” he said.

