5th-Grade Student Suicidal After Teacher Allegedly Forces Her to Use Name 'Leo', Male Pronouns - 'I Wanna Kill Myself'

Remote learning during the pandemic awakened many parents to what their children were being taught by activist teachers.

It might be time to consider forcing schools to offer parents a means to monitor what is going on inside classrooms in real time now that kids are back in class and at the mercy of the American left’s political and social agendas.

A teacher in New York is accused of encouraging a 10-year-old girl to identify as a boy throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a lawsuit from the child’s parents, she was failed by the school system at every level as administrators made a concerted effort to leave them in the dark about it.

The family of the girl is suing Debra Rosenquist, a teacher at Terryville Road Elementary School in Port Jefferson Station on Long Island.

According to an attorney representing the family affected by the teacher’s alleged actions, the child had never expressed a desire to explore a different “gender identity,” but became tormented after her fifth-grade teacher began to refer to her by male pronouns and the name “Leo.”

That was part of a pattern where vulnerable children were encouraged to “try being gay,” or to identify as boys if they were girls or girls if they were boys, according to the lawsuit.

In addition to the teacher, the suit names as defendants the school itself, principal Annemarie Sciove, the Brookhaven-Comsewogue School District and Superintendent Jennifer Quinn.

The family alleges Rosenquist was so unrelenting in her quest to force gender and sexuality on children that their daughter soon began to experience “suicidal ideations.”

Should this teacher be fired for her actions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (590 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

“As a result, [the student] became confused as to her gender,” the lawsuit says. “Despite knowing about Rosenquist’s conduct… it took the District, Quinn, and Sciove months to inform [the child’s parents] about it.”

The lawsuit is descriptive in its accusations about Rosenquist, who is not surprisingly still employed by the district.

“Rosenquist pursued her own agenda outside the curriculum, which included persuading her 5th-grade students to try ‘being gay’ or being another gender even when they were not,” the lawsuit says. “To further her agenda, Rosenquist read and provided her students graphic books about gender and sexuality which were not on the curriculum.”

Officials with the Brookhaven-Comsewogue School District met with the girl’s parents and were told the teacher was using non-approved books that covered topics such as gender transition surgery and hormone therapy, the lawsuit says.

One such book told the story of parents who had apparently failed their daughter by assigning her a female gender at birth.

Being told she was not a girl was so harmful to the student allegedly targeted by Rosenquist that she wanted to die, the lawsuit says.

In January 2022, the teacher’s alleged depravity led the student to draw a picture of a girl and to write the words, “I wanna kill myself.”

She also wrote, “I feel sad like a lot.”

The family’s attorney, Debra Wabnik, told Fox News that Rosenquist “manipulated a pre-teen female into changing her gender identity when the child did not feel any inclination to do so.”

New York teacher ‘forced’ and ‘manipulated’ 5th-grader to become transgender, causing suicidal ideation: suit https://t.co/tbD6SBkp5R — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 28, 2023

“The parents did not learn about what Rosenquist was forcing upon their daughter until it was discovered that the child had suicidal ideations,” Wabnik said.

“The psychological and social damage Rosenquist caused this child and her family was immense. Incredibly, the District still has Rosenquist in the classroom where she can similarly harm other innocent children,” she said.

The attorney said in a statement to the New York Post that the student is female and prefers being female. “At no point did she identify as male,” Wabnik said.

The district said actions were being taken against Rosenquist but did not elaborate any further.

Quinn also offered a bland and sterile statement that portrayed the Brookhaven-Comsewogue School District as one that cares deeply for children.

Yet the district was allegedly aware one of its teachers had gone rogue and was working to undermine the identities of defenseless children with confusing ideas that are built on the lie one can change their gender.

That led to an innocent child expressing a desire to die.

There is no telling how many other classrooms this is happening in, but anyone with children enrolled in government schools ought to monitor what their kids are being told by morally corrupted individuals with teaching degrees.

As a country, we must demand accountability for instructors who do this to children and swift justice for those who let them get away with it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.