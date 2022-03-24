Share
Commentary
5X MLB All-Star Wears Shirt with a Message for Biden During Spring Training

 By Grant Atkinson  March 24, 2022 at 3:24pm
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is mostly known for both his flashy defense and his ability to drive in runners with his bat. On Wednesday, he made headlines for a different reason.

In a photo posted to Twitter by KUSI-TV in San Diego, Machado was seen smiling in sunglasses and a T-shirt during the Padres’ spring training in Arizona.

Adorning the shirt in big, bold letters was the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”

The phrase first gained popularity in the sports world, but it was on the track instead of the diamond. After NASCAR driver Brandon Brown won an Xfinity Series race in Talladega, Alabama, he was speaking to NBC Sports Network reporter Kelly Stavast.

Fans in the background began chanting “F*** Joe Biden” to express frustration with the president, but Stavast had a different interpretation.

“As you can hear, the chants from the crowd: ‘Let’s go, Brandon,'” she said.

Following this interview, the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” was widely adopted by conservatives as a way to criticize Biden without having to use expletives.

With his shirt, Machado appeared to be expressing the same sentiment, and many Twitter users praised the five-time All-Star for it.

“Manny Machado is the only man who can save Major League Baseball,” conservative author Nick Adams wrote.

Other users said they had a newfound appreciation for the 29-year-old from Miami after the picture surfaced.

Not everyone was pleased with the shirt, though.

Politics has been a divisive subject in sports and everywhere else, and many athletes have chosen to avoid talking about it.

For better or worse, Manny Machado is wearing his political opinions on his sleeve — or, more accurately, across his chest.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
