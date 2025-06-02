5x More Testosterone Than Expected: 'Female' Fighter Imane Khelif's Medical Tests Leaked - Report

Nowadays, one often measures the journey from conspiracy theory to established fact in months rather than years.

Sunday on the website 3 Wire Sports, independent journalist Alan Abrahamson published 2023 sex-test results for Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer whose biological sex came under intense scrutiny en route to winning a gold medal in women’s boxing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

In short, the test showed that Khelif, who already registered a testosterone level five times higher than the maximum one would expect to find in a female, has the chromosomes of a biological male.

Khelif’s test came back with the abnormal result summary “abnormal.”

Meanwhile, the first line of the test’s interpretation section read as follows: “Chromosome analysis reveals Male karyotype.”

Dr. Lal PathLabs of New Delhi, India, conducted the test. Abrahamson described the lab as “accredited by CAP, the Northfield, Illinois-based College of American Pathologists, and certified by the ISO, the Swiss-based International Organization for Standardization.”

Abrahamson also cited an October report from a French outlet, Le Correspondant, which reported Khelif’s high testosterone level.

Per Abrahamson, Le Correspondant “reported that Khelif has a difference in sexual development — formally called 5-alpha reductase type-2 deficiency — with XY chromosomes, internal testes and a ‘micropenis.'”

Furthermore, Abrahamson added, “[a] hormone test showed a ‘male-type testosterone level of 14.7,’ the French story said, ‘while the female gender does not exceed the maximum level of 3.'”

Worst of all, perhaps, the International Olympic Committee had this information and still approved Khelif to compete against women.

In fact, Abrahamson described what would happen if Khelif submitted to another chromosome test.

“Unless someone manipulates the evidence, the result is going to be crystal clear, déjà vu all over again,” Abrahamson wrote, “because in chromosome tests given amid the International Boxing Association’s 2022 and 2023 world championships, the boxer’s DNA showed XY markers with ‘male’ karyotypes. The IOC knew this.”

Of course the IOC knew it. After all, should we expect anything less from the woke Olympic organization responsible for the blasphemous 2024 opening ceremonies?

In one match, Khelif pummeled Italian boxer Angela Carini with such ferocity that Carini quit after 46 seconds. No sane person finds that normal, yet the IOC allowed Khelif to continue fighting.

Unfortunately, this sort of thing has happened throughout public life in recent years.

For instance, people who criticized COVID tyrant Anthony Fauci were accused of ignoring “the science.” Then Fauci himself admitted before Congress that his “six-feet-apart” rule had no scientific basis.

Likewise, for four years the establishment media concealed former President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. Today, the same people who participated in the cover-up have purported to expose it.

In other words, the conspiracy theorists had it right all along.

The same thing happened with Khelif. People who do not wish to acknowledge differences between men and women leapt to the boxer’s defense. But, as the published sex-test proves, those who saw Khelif as a man beating up women in the boxing ring had it right from the beginning.

