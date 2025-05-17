6 Illegal Immigrants Charged in Mother's Brutal Murder: 'Defies Any Sense of Decency'

Six illegal immigrants, aged 13 to 21, face murder charges in the May 2 killing of Larisha Sharell Thompson in Lancaster, South Carolina.

The victim, a mother, was driving to meet friends when she was fatally shot.

The suspects, identified as Asael Aminadas Torres-Chirinos, 21, and five others, including three juveniles, were indicted on murder, attempted armed robbery, and burglary charges on Monday, according to WBTV.







Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile condemned the crime in a Monday statement, per Fox News.

“This shooting defies any sense of decency in a civilized society,” he said.

“Ms. Thompson was going about her business on a Friday night, not bothering anyone,” he added.

“All of a sudden, these six men and boys — out to get something for nothing from someone they did not know and had no business bothering,” Faile continued.

“There’s no place in our society for acts like this or the people who commit them, and my hope is these six are never again among us.”

Prosecutors said the group of illegal immigrants met through a soccer team and used WhatsApp to plan the shooting.

They coordinated their actions, leading to the ambush on Thompson’s vehicle, as noted by WSOC-TV.

Thompson, 40, was driving in Rock Hill when the suspects pulled alongside her car.

Torres-Chirinos allegedly opened fire, striking Thompson multiple times.

The six suspects are all illegal immigrants. Their immigration status has fueled calls for stricter border policies — a major focus of the Trump administration.

Supporters of Trump took to the story for obvious reasons.

The comments under Libs of TikTok‘s sharing of the story — which has garnered over 11,000 likes and has been viewed nearly 300,000 times — expressed vocal frustration at the issue of illegal immigration.

Torres-Chirinos is also charged with two additional counts of firearms possession during the commission of a crime, and one count of firearms possession by an unlawful alien.

The other alleged criminals include Jarby Ardon Ramos-Odari, 18; Jeyson Sobied Pineda-Salgado, 17; and three minors aged 13, 14 and 15.

The three teens will be charged as juveniles.

