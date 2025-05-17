Share
News

6 Illegal Immigrants Charged in Mother's Brutal Murder: 'Defies Any Sense of Decency'

 By Bryan Chai  May 17, 2025 at 10:05am
Share

Six illegal immigrants, aged 13 to 21, face murder charges in the May 2 killing of Larisha Sharell Thompson in Lancaster, South Carolina.

The victim, a mother, was driving to meet friends when she was fatally shot.

The suspects, identified as Asael Aminadas Torres-Chirinos, 21, and five others, including three juveniles, were indicted on murder, attempted armed robbery, and burglary charges on Monday, according to WBTV.



Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile condemned the crime in a Monday statement, per Fox News.

“This shooting defies any sense of decency in a civilized society,” he said.

“Ms. Thompson was going about her business on a Friday night, not bothering anyone,” he added.

“All of a sudden, these six men and boys — out to get something for nothing from someone they did not know and had no business bothering,” Faile continued.

“There’s no place in our society for acts like this or the people who commit them, and my hope is these six are never again among us.”

Do you think Trump can fix illegal immigration issues?

Prosecutors said the group of illegal immigrants met through a soccer team and used WhatsApp to plan the shooting.

They coordinated their actions, leading to the ambush on Thompson’s vehicle, as noted by WSOC-TV.

Thompson, 40, was driving in Rock Hill when the suspects pulled alongside her car.

Related:
SCOTUS Sides Against Trump Again, Creating Major Hurdle to Mass Deportation Effort

Torres-Chirinos allegedly opened fire, striking Thompson multiple times.

The six suspects are all illegal immigrants. Their immigration status has fueled calls for stricter border policies — a major focus of the Trump administration.

Supporters of Trump took to the story for obvious reasons.

The comments under Libs of TikTok‘s sharing of the story — which has garnered over 11,000 likes and has been viewed nearly 300,000 times — expressed vocal frustration at the issue of illegal immigration.

Torres-Chirinos is also charged with two additional counts of firearms possession during the commission of a crime, and one count of firearms possession by an unlawful alien.

The other alleged criminals include Jarby Ardon Ramos-Odari, 18; Jeyson Sobied Pineda-Salgado, 17; and three minors aged 13, 14 and 15.

The three teens will be charged as juveniles.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




It Looks Like Jaguar Is Ditching Agency Behind Bizarre Ad - What Were They Thinking?
Hollywood Star Told to Change Her Outfit at Film Festival: 'Probably Also a Good Rule'
Need Hope? Watch This Crowd When Only Fans Star Says She Got Saved and Quit Porn
Bipartisan Warning: Americans Should Brace for a Brutal Summer Vacation
Major Union Just Put a Huge Hurdle in Front of Embattled Trump Pick: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation