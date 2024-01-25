6 People Found Shot to Death in 'Incredibly Desolate' Area of California Desert

Police in Southern California are investigating after six people were found shot to death in a remote part of San Bernardino County on Tuesday night.

Five of the victims were initially discovered along a roadway that KTLA described as “incredibly desolate” while reporting on the gruesome discovery Wednesday morning.

#BREAKING OVERNIGHT: 5 people found dead in remote desert area of El Mirage https://t.co/mFfCmdpOZC pic.twitter.com/3a1m4nBToK — KTLA (@KTLA) January 24, 2024

Another body was found Wednesday morning.

The six bodies were found near the community of El Mirage, which is located about 20 miles north of the city of Victorville.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies were discovered after deputies conducted a welfare check on a dirt road just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Investigators with our Specialized Investigations Division are responding to the scene to conduct the investigation,” sheriff’s department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said at a Wednesday news conference.

She added, “We have not confirmed the sex or the age of any of the decedents at this point.”

All six victims appeared to have been killed by gunfire.

KTLA reported some of the victims appeared to have suffered from burns.

The network flew over the crime scene with a helicopter on Tuesday before the victims had been removed from the crime scene.

What appeared to be markers for nearly two dozen shell casings were seen either on or around a blue Chevrolet SUV.

KTLA shared additional aerial footage from the area, which showed numerous police and crime scene investigation vehicles.

Much of the footage was blurred out.

The network clarified that one section of a roadway that was blocked out contained the bodies of multiple victims.

“These images are simply too gruesome and graphic to show you,” a news anchor with the network said.

Other evidence markers were also seen placed along the road, near a silver van and in the adjacent desert.

The area remained closed off to the public as of Wednesday afternoon.

