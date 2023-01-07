Parler Share
News

6 Year-Old Arrested After School Shooting Leaves Teacher With Life-Threatening Injuries

 By Jack Davis  January 7, 2023 at 10:51am
Parler Share

A 6-year-old was detained by police in Virginia Friday after the child was accused of shooting a teacher.

The incident took place at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Police Chief Steve Drew said, according to CNN.

“The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody. We have been in contact with our commonwealth attorney and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man,” he said.

The name of the child was not given. The teacher was identified as Abby Zwerner, who is in her mid-30s, according to WTKR-TV.

Trending:
Surveillance Footage: Armed Customer Snaps Into Action as Man Robs Restaurant Diners

The shooting took place in a classroom, Drew said, adding, “this was not an accidental shooting.”

One round was fired, he said, after an altercation between the students and the teacher. Drew said the student had the gun in his possession.

The teacher was initially reported in critical condition. Drew said Friday night her injuries were life-threatening but there had been “some improvement in the last update that we got.”

Is there a mental health crisis amongst today's youth?

“We’ll get the investigation done, there’s questions we’ll want to ask and find out about. I want to know where that firearm came from, what was the situation,” Drew said, noting that police responded within minutes to the report of a shot fired.

Richneck Elementary School will be closed Monday, according to Newport News Public Schools Superintendent, George Parker, who said the incident took place in a first-grade classroom.

“I cannot control access to weapons. My teachers cannot control access to weapons,” Parker said, according to The New York Times.

 “Today our students got a lesson in gun violence and what guns can do to disrupt not only an educational environment, but also a family, a community,” he said.

“This is terrible. This is something that should never occur, and I think we’re all in shock and we all understand that we have a lot of work to do as a community to make sure things like this don’t occur,” Parker said, according to CBS.

Related:
Woman Says She Killed GOP Politician Husband in Self-Defense, Then Prosecutor Reveals How Victim Was Found

He said the district uses metal detectors randomly in the district.

Parent Trannisha Brown said her fifth-grade son Carter Jackson, 11, phoned her after the shooting, She said his class sheltered on his classroom floor after the shot, according to The New York Times.

“It shook me up hearing those kids crying and going frantic. All they knew was that there was a shooter in the school and they didn’t know where the shooter was,” she said.

She said that she remained on the phone with her son telling him, “You are going to be all right.”

Newport News is a city of more than 180,000 people, about 70 miles southeast of Richmond. It is known for its shipyard, which builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and other U.S. Navy vessels, according to WTKR.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




6 Year-Old Arrested After School Shooting Leaves Teacher With Life-Threatening Injuries
Watch: Congressman Physically Restrained After Matt Gaetz Refuses to Vote for McCarthy
16-Year-Old High School Student Dies Suddenly After 'Medical Emergency' During Flag Football Game
Ashli Babbit's Mother Arrested While Memorializing Daughter's Death
Ex-Soccer Star Who Refused to Follow Coach's Woke Orders Gets Major Award
See more...

Conversation