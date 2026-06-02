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Police officers hold a perimeter behind the metal fence recently erected in front of the White House demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on June 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Police officers hold a perimeter behind the metal fence recently erected in front of the White House demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on June 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery - AFP / Getty Images)

6 Years Ago This Week: Trump Rushed to WH Bunker, 60 Secret Service Members Injured During Leftist Riots

 By Randy DeSoto  June 1, 2026 at 5:00pm
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With all the chaos occurring at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Newark, New Jersey, in recent days, it’s worth recalling that this is the anniversary of leftist rioters trying to storm the White House while President Donald Trump was there.

Secret Service, in fact, rushed Trump to a bunker underneath the White House for his safety, Fox Business reported at the time.

The riot took place in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. What that had to do with President Trump, the head of the federal executive branch, is unclear, but since when have leftist actions had to make any sort of logical sense?

USA Today reported that Washington police arrested 17 people, most of whom were charged with rioting.

The Secret Service said in a May 31 statement, “Some demonstrators repeatedly attempted to knock over security barriers, and vandalized six Secret Service vehicles. Between Friday night and Sunday morning, more than 60 Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers and Special Agents sustained multiple injuries from projectiles such as bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items.”

If those rioters had gotten into the White House, would they have burned it down?

“Secret Service personnel were also directly physically assaulted as they were kicked, punched, and exposed to bodily fluids. A total of 11 injured employees were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

Overall, D.C. police said 106 people were arrested in protests around the district that weekend, according to The Washington Post.

But that’s not the end of the story. The news outlet said that although “many of those arrested were charged by police with felony rioting, that charge was dropped by prosecutors in most cases.” Those prosecutors happened to be with the Department of Justice.

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By contrast, federal prosecutors charged nearly 1,600 people with Jan. 6 Capitol incursion-related offenses, with over 1,200 convicted or pleading guilty to various crimes. Of these, 700 received prison sentences, according to the Associated Press.

Further, then-U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves made clear in a January 2024 news briefing that thousands of people who entered the Capitol grounds “without authorization” were also eligible to be prosecuted.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz responded to Graves’ statement at the time, posting on X, “This is an absolute abuse of power. Biden DOJ is threatening to prosecute ‘thousands’ of people who (in his own words) did NOT commit a crime of violence & simply stood OUTSIDE Capitol. This is a political persecution of Biden enemies.”

How can one conclude anything else?

In June 2021, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and some fellow Republican lawmakers, including Cruz, sent a letter to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland questioning why the DOJ was treating the Capitol rioters so much differently from the violent so-called social justice protesters in places like the White House or Portland, Oregon.

“Property destruction stemming from the 2020 social justice protests throughout the country will reportedly result in at least $1 billion to $2 billion in paid insurance claims,” they wrote.

The lawmakers pointed to DOJ statistics finding that one federal officer was killed, 147 federal officers were injured, and 600 local officers were also wounded as a result of the 2020 riots.

Among the other questions the lawmakers had was, “How many individuals were incarcerated for allegedly committing crimes associated with protests in the spring and summer of 2020?”

The clear implication of the query was that there weren’t many when compared to Jan. 6, after which the FBI launched the biggest investigation in bureau history, according to CNN.

If the left really cares about equity, as they say they do, they should have no complaints when the DOJ rounds up and charges every one of the protesters who committed crimes outside the Newark ICE facility in recent weeks.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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