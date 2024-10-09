A CBS “60 Minutes” host actually forced Vice President Kamala Harris to field some substantive questions, and it revealed how over her head she is in seeking the highest office in the land.

After her appearances on MSNBC and at ABC News’ presidential debate last month, when the media personalities involved appeared to do all they could to prop Harris up, it was refreshing to see CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker actually press the Democratic presidential nominee for some answers.

One topic he broached was why Harris is alienating tens of millions of Americans by trying to label Republican nominee Donald Trump a racist.

“You have accused Donald Trump of using racist tropes when it comes to Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, when it comes to birtherism, when it comes to Charlottesville. In fact, you have called him a racist and divisive,” Whitaker said.

“Yet Donald Trump has the support of millions and millions of Americans. How do you explain that?” he asked.

You could see the frustration in Harris’ eyes that seemed to communicate, “Why are you asking me this question? I thought you were supposed to be helping me.”

Nonetheless, Harris answered, “I am glad you’re pointing these comments out that he has made, that have resulted in a response by most reasonable people to say, ‘It’s just wrong. It’s just wrong.’”

Ah, but Whitaker didn’t let it go, questioning, “With so many people supporting Donald Trump — a man you have called a racist — how do you bridge that seemingly unbridgeable gap?”

Is Kamala capable of answering a question directly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (9 Votes) No: 98% (528 Votes)

Harris then switched into platitudes, responding, “I believe that the people of America want a leader who’s not trying to divide us and demean.”

“I believe that the American people recognize that the true measure of the strength of a leader is not based on who you beat down, it’s based on who you lift up,” she added.

During the ABC News debate, Harris brought up the Charlottesville lie, which has been debunked by multiple fact checkers, alleging Trump called neo-Nazis “very fine people,” when he explicitly stated, “They should be condemned totally.”

“Let’s remember Charlottesville, where there was a mob of people carrying tiki torches, spewing anti-Semitic hate, and what did the president then at the time say? There were fine people on each side,” Harris falsely claimed about Trump’s view on the matter.

But the moderators let her accusation go unchecked, even as they fact-checked Trump multiple times during the debate.

LIE #2: Charlottesville HOAX Kamala Harris repeated the same LIE that Trump called Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists “Very Fine People.” Joe Biden was FACT CHECKED but Kamala Harris was NOT!? pic.twitter.com/NZiG9RmuNl — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) September 11, 2024

Whitaker didn’t just hold Harris to account for calling Trump racist, but also for the new spending programs she has proposed when the nation is running a $2 trillion annual deficit.

“The question was how are you going to pay for it?” Whitaker asked, regarding her economic plan.

Harris fell back on the old Democratic talking point of, “I’m going to make sure that the richest among us, who can afford it, pay their fair share in taxes.”

The top 10 percent of wage earners already pay over 75 percent of all income tax revenue taken in the by federal government, according to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation. The bottom 50 percent, due in large measure to tax credits and deductions, pay just 2.3 percent of the total.

So it’s not a fair share issue when it comes to wealthier Americans and paying taxes.

Whitaker interrupted Harris’ fair share blather saying, “But, we’re dealing with the real world here.”

“How are you going to get this through Congress?” he questioned.

Harris appeared genuinely shocked at the push back and replied almost nonsensically, “W — You know, when you talk quietly with a lot of folks in Congress, they know exactly what I’m talking about, because their constituents know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Whitaker also held the Democratic candidate’s feet to the fire on the Biden-Harris administration’s decision to open up the southern border, when they proved with their own crack down in June, it was an over three-year-long crisis of their making.

The interview overall was a tour de force for Whitaker and revealing of how out of her depth Harris really is.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.