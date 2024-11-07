In 60 Seconds, Gen. Flynn Announces His Plan After Win and the Media Will Hate Every Single Word

With President-elect Donald Trump’s victory secured, many are wondering what comes next and how we as Americans should conduct ourselves during such a momentous time. Former General Michael Flynn has his answer.

Flynn told the American people his next move in the early hours of Wednesday when speaking to InfoWars host Alex Jones.

“We need to stay humble,” he told Jones. “We’ve got to be courageous.” He also emphasized the need for determination mixed with humility at a time when many Americans are probably feeling vengeful toward the other side.

Exclusive: General Flynn Puts The Deep State On Notice After Massive Trump Victory! Watch And Share The Live Feed Of The Election Coverage Here: https://t.co/SvmawgYDmy pic.twitter.com/QZNRjo3qub — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 6, 2024

“We do that because we believe. We have a strong faith in God,” he said.

Trump has made correcting the many wrongs of the deep state and its army of unelected bureaucrats a major part of his campaign. He and his supporters see so much bloat and rot in government, and the time appears to have finally come to strike a blow.

As Flynn said, there’s a correct way to do this.

“We have to do this under the rule of law, something that the left has totally abused. And we have to do this peacefully. We have to do this smartly and we have to do this in a very disciplined manner,” he said.

Most importantly, Flynn told Jones and his viewers that harnessing prayer is important when looking ahead.

“I really want people to pray for Donald Trump. Pray for his family. Pray for his children.” He added that we should all “pray for our country.”

Is this the message every Trump supporter wants to hear? Unfortunately, not.

There are those who, understandably, harbor hatred and anger against the left that has been building since Trump’s first term.

They have seen disaster at our border and in our economy, and they feel disgusted with the state of our country through and through. Trump has a mission to set things right, and we trust him to do so uniformly and legally, but we must not sink to the tactics of the left.

The violence, rioting, destruction and countless lies and deceptions of the other side should be shunned.

Why should we refrain from employing the same tactics used against us? Because we are better.

Former President Abraham Lincoln issued his second inaugural address on March 4, 1865. In that speech, Lincoln spoke of healing a nation at war with itself and the attitude needed to do so.

“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in,” he told audiences that day.

While Lincoln spoke of finishing the work that was the Civil War, our task is still ahead. However, we should still heed those words to honor his legacy and this great nation.

