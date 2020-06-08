New Yorkers who have felt the wrath of angry mobs amid nationwide civil unrest over the death of George Floyd could soon feel the strain of fewer police officers patrolling their streets.

According to people with intimate knowledge of the law enforcement situation in the five boroughs, there could soon be a mass exodus of officers from the New York City Police Department, as city officials have chosen to side against them while the officers try to restore law and order.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that he would cut the police department’s budget. The decision came at a time when the ongoing chaos seems to indicate police in the city are needed now more than ever.

But according to WLNY-TV, de Blasio will shift funds away from the NYPD and toward funding youth and social services.

The decision to pull the rug out from under embattled officers comes a week after the failed Democratic presidential candidate criticized some of his own officers for using force to prevent looting, vandalism and other violence in the city.

TRENDING: Candace Owens Exposes George Floyd's Criminal Past, Says She Does Not Support Him as a Martyr

“There are some (officers) who do not belong on this job. There are some that use violence when they shouldn’t,” de Blasio said on June, 1 according to CNBC.

Two days later, on June 3, an officer was stabbed in the neck as he guarded a building while two other officers were shot moments later in Brooklyn, likely thanks in large part to continued anti-police rhetoric.

The mayor’s failure to lead has created disastrous consequences for officers who are defending a city from mobs.

At least two high profile people with knowledge of the dynamics of the city and its police force have weighed in.

Do you think Democrats care about preserving law and order? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (7 Votes) 100% (1851 Votes)

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Fox News over the weekend to discuss the strained relationship between the police and city leaders such as de Blasio.

On “Justice with Judge Jeanine” over the weekend, the two disclosed just how dire the situation is for cops on the ground, and also pushed back on a narrative that the NYPD is inherently driven by anti-black racism.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



Kerik also told Judge Jeanine Pirro that hundreds of NYPD officers have been injured during the riots.

RELATED: Official Says Antifa Has Been Planning Anti-Government Insurgency Long Before George Floyd Death

“You have some in the hospital. But there were over 300 injuries. And the thing that scares me, judge,” he told Pirro.

Kerik added that hundreds more police officers in New York City are set to quit the force amid the city’s prioritization of violent rioters over those who have sworn to protect citizens and their property.

“I’m hearing close to 600 cops have either put in their papers, or they’re talking to the department about resigning or retiring, like this is insane,” he said.

Kerik was also candid when asked by the host if the NYPD has handled the protests appropriately.

“No, I don’t think they handled it well. And I think they were following the direction of the Mayor, Mayor de Blasio, who told them initially he wanted them to take a light touch to dealing with this,” he said.

Giuliani, meanwhile, didn’t mince words when offering his opinion on de Blasio’s failed leadership.

The former mayor said he thinks New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should take measures to remove de Blasio from office.

“Absolutely. I think he should remove him because he is a danger to the citizens of the city in his inability to make decisions. Who you elect has consequences. Sometimes they can be life and death consequences,” Giuliani said.

John Cardillo, a popular conservative Twitter commentator, journalist and former NYPD officer, also commented on the city’s treatment of officers on social media over the weekend.

de Blasio’s moves will be the final nails in NYPD’s coffin. NYC is about to go back to 1980s crime levels. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 7, 2020

Cardillo, though, was also willing to call out those who have protected de Blasio from criticism.

“One thing I’ll give Bill de Blasio; he never once hid his far left radicalism or hatred of America and law and order,” Cardillo added.

“Democrats downplayed it and told people they were nuts despite his words and actions,” he wrote. “He’s doing exactly what those of us paying attention knew he would do.”

One thing I’ll give Bill de Blasio; he never once hid his far left radicalism or hatred of America and law and order. Democrats downplayed it and told people they were nuts despite his words and actions. He’s doing exactly what those of us paying attention knew he would do. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 7, 2020

Indeed, the writing was on the wall for what would lie ahead for the NYPD last summer as de Blasio hopelessly campaigned for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the White House.

Officers were targeted in broad daylight by having water thrown on them as they patrolled their communities, and were forced to take the assaults by retreating.

WARNING: the following video contains explicit language which some viewers will find offensive.

The NYPD is asking the public to help identify a man who sprayed traffic officers with water- the latest in a string of incidents involving attacks on law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/qofnheOAto — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) July 31, 2019

President Donald Trump commented on the attacks, but his words fell on deaf ears, as far-left de Blasio had as little concern for the rule of law then as he does now.

…What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

The mayor responded to the president with petty snark.

Crime’s gone down year after year in New York City and it’s not just because you finally left town. https://t.co/sJXqu6hRY5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 25, 2019

New York’s Police Benevolent Association slammed de Blasio in August, after three NYPD officers were attacked by “Roving, cop-hating mobs,” as The New York Post described them.

How are cops supposed to do our job in this environment? When will @NYPDNews or @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio stand up & say enough is enough? Chaos is running the streets. This is outrageous — we’re lucky it wasn’t worse. https://t.co/hL9EQnhTNX — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) August 18, 2019

Police officers in de Blasio’s New York have never been shown the support or respect they deserve.

As a result, New Yorkers might be a little less safe, as hundreds of those officers are apparently preparing their resignation letters.

The chickens have come home to roost — which is perhaps what New York’s radical Democrat leaders wanted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.